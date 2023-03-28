C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Immanuel Quickley : 71 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 65 pts
– Jaden Ivey : 53 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/Uxpe0ziQGa
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 28, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #24 | Pick #152#NBA pic.twitter.com/V30f6VDheY
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 28, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #24 | Pick #152
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 33.06 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/4Dtz6Z1ufX
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 28, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Wizards – Celtics
- 1h30 : Hawks – Cavs
- 1h30 : Raptors – Heat
- 2h : Grizzlies – Magic
- 2h : Thunder – Hornets
- 4h : Warriors – Pelicans