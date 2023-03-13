Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander indispo en dernière minute, c’est un monde qui s’effondre

Par
Publié le
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 7 septembre 2021

Celle-là, elle fait mal. Très mal.

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 0h : Pistons – Pacers
  • 0h30 : Heat – Jazz
  • 0h30 : Mavs – Grizzlies
  • 0h30 : Hawks – Wolves
  • 1h : Rockets – Celtics
  • 3h : Kings – Bucks
  • 3h : Warriors – Suns
