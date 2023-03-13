C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Nikola Jokic : 75 pts
– Trey Murphy III : 66 pts
– Joel Embiid : 58 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/KUQCmDTf1Q
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 13, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #21 | Pick #137#NBA pic.twitter.com/Sw8JtFqUYh
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 13, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #21 | Pick #137
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 30.07 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/Ggi2ebwZLX
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 13, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 0h : Pistons – Pacers
- 0h30 : Heat – Jazz
- 0h30 : Mavs – Grizzlies
- 0h30 : Hawks – Wolves
- 1h : Rockets – Celtics
- 3h : Kings – Bucks
- 3h : Warriors – Suns