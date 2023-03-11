C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Nikola Jokic : 67 pts
– Joel Embiid : 64 pts
– Scottie Barnes : 57 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 57 pts
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #21 | Pick #135
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #21 | Pick #135
➡️ Deck #21 | Pick #135
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 38.33 pts
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 22h : Clippers – Knicks
- 1h : Hornets – Jazz
- 1h : Pistons – Pacers
- 1h : Magic – Heat
- 1h30 : Hawks – Celtics
- 2h : Rockets – Bulls
- 2h : Grizzlies – Mavs
- 2h30 : Pelicans – Thunder
- 2h30 : Warriors – Bucks
- 3h : Suns – Kings