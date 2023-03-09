C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Kristaps Porzingis : 69 pts
– Devin Booker : 65 pts
– Trae Young : 52 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/eXN3gYlKQV
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 9, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #21 | Pick #133#NBA pic.twitter.com/mKIzmg0BOE
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 9, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #21 | Pick #133
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 25.15 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/PpwmH4Ejvc
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 9, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Pistons – Hornets
- 1h : Pacers – Rockets
- 1h : Magic – Jazz
- 1h30 : Grizzlies – Warriors
- 2h : Bucks – Nets
- 3h : Kings – Knicks