C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Paul George : 67 pts
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 67 pts
– Kevin Durant : 63 pts
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #20 | Pick #130
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #20 | Pick #130
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 47.99 pts
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Cavaliers – Celtics
- 1h : Pacers – Sixers
- 1h : Pistons – Blazers
- 1h30 : Heat – Hawks
- 3h : Nuggets – Raptors
- 4h : Kings – Pelicans