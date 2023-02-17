Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : nuit difficile pour tout le monde, sauf pour les 14 malins qui avaient pick Brook Lopez

Par
Publié le
Brook Lopez 17 février 2023

Brook Lopez a cartonné, Bradley Beal a assuré, Anthony Edwards a fait le boulot. Pour le reste ? Demandez à Mohamed Henni.

 Source image : montage via YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT

# LES SCORES DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores

➡️ Deck #18 | Pick #119

📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 26.22 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/1YRZiSTKET

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 17, 2023

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • Rising and chill
