C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
– Brook Lopez : 55 pts
– Bradley Beal : 48 pts
– Terance Mann : 44 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/ZDLMPRkq5X
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT
# LES SCORES DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 26.22 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/1YRZiSTKET
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- Rising and chill