TrashTalk Fantasy League : on l’attendait et elle est arrivée, Russell Westbrook vous offre la première carotte de la saison

Russell Westbrook 30 juillet 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo top pick et Russell Westbrook Top Brique, la TrashTalk Fantasy League édition 2021-22 démarre tambour battant !

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

# Ils ont cartonné

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 54 points

– LeBron James : 50 points

– Kevin Durant : 48 points

– Anthony Davis : 47 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Nemanja Bjelica : 38 points

– Patty Mills : 37 points

– James Harden : 35 points

– Stephen  Curry : 34 points

– Khris Middleton : 31 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Pat Connaughton : 29 points

– Jordan Nwora : 22 points

– Nic Claxton : 19 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jrue Holiday, Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala et Andrew Wiggins : 18 points

– Grayson Allen et Draymond Green : 15 points

– Brook Lopez : 14 points

– Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony et Dwight Howard : 11 points

# Les belles carottes

– Malik Monk : 10 points

– Joe Harris : 9 points

– DeAndre Jordan : 7 points

– Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo et George Hill : 4 points

– Paul Millsap : 3 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge : 1 point

– Kyrie Irving, Bobby Portis, Donte DiVincenzo : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Hornets – Pacers
  • 1h : Pistons – Bulls
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Wizards
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Cavs
  • 2h : Wolves – Rockets
  • 2h : Pelicans – Sixers
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Magic
  • 3h : Jazz – Thunder
  • 4h : Suns – Nuggets
  • 4h : Blazers – Kings
