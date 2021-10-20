TrashTalk Fantasy League : on l’attendait et elle est arrivée, Russell Westbrook vous offre la première carotte de la saison

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 54 points
– LeBron James : 50 points
– Kevin Durant : 48 points
– Anthony Davis : 47 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Nemanja Bjelica : 38 points
– Patty Mills : 37 points
– James Harden : 35 points
– Stephen Curry : 34 points
– Khris Middleton : 31 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Pat Connaughton : 29 points
– Jordan Nwora : 22 points
– Nic Claxton : 19 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jrue Holiday, Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala et Andrew Wiggins : 18 points
– Grayson Allen et Draymond Green : 15 points
– Brook Lopez : 14 points
– Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony et Dwight Howard : 11 points
# Les belles carottes
– Malik Monk : 10 points
– Joe Harris : 9 points
– DeAndre Jordan : 7 points
– Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo et George Hill : 4 points
– Paul Millsap : 3 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge : 1 point
– Kyrie Irving, Bobby Portis, Donte DiVincenzo : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Hornets – Pacers
- 1h : Pistons – Bulls
- 1h30 : Knicks – Celtics
- 1h30 : Raptors – Wizards
- 2h : Grizzlies – Cavs
- 2h : Wolves – Rockets
- 2h : Pelicans – Sixers
- 2h30 : Spurs – Magic
- 3h : Jazz – Thunder
- 4h : Suns – Nuggets
- 4h : Blazers – Kings