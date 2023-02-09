C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Bam Adebayo : 71 pts
– Pascal Siakam : 68 pts
– Damian Lillard : 57 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/YF0fEi8wJX
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #17 | Pick #111#NBA pic.twitter.com/hZtONEZFPT
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #17 | Pick #111
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 34.8 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/41WP8jqJDZ
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Magic – Nuggets
- 1h30 : Hawks – Suns
- 1h30 : Nets – Bulls
- 4h : Lakers – Bucks