C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# Le podium de la nuit en TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Donovan Mitchell : 111 pts
– Joel Embiid : 73 pts
– LeBron James : 66 pts
– Klay Thompson : 66 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/Vw0wJxRF7v
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 3, 2023
# Les 30 meilleurs scores de la nuit en TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #12 | Pick #74#NBA pic.twitter.com/kVvgIW8uC4
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 3, 2023
# Les picks les plus populaires de la nuit en TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #12 | Pick #74
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 45.36 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/1w1Wbsk6Az
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 3, 2023
# Les matchs de ce soir
- 2h : Bucks – Wizards
- 2h : Thunder – Celtics
- 3h : Jazz – Kings