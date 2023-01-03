Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Donovan Mitchell craque le nouveau record all-time de la TTFL avec 111 points !

Par
Publié le
Donovan Mitchell 24 novembre 2022

Souriez et dîtes 111.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# Le podium de la nuit en TTFL

# Les 30 meilleurs scores de la nuit en TTFL

# Les picks les plus populaires de la nuit en TTFL

# Les matchs de ce soir

  • 2h : Bucks – Wizards
  • 2h : Thunder – Celtics
  • 3h : Jazz – Kings
