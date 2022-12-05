Celtics

Résumé de la nuit en NBA : les Celtics s’imposent à Brooklyn et reprennent leur marche en avant

Par
Publié le
Jaylen Brown 5 décembre 2022

Huit matchs hier soir en NBA, et si à l’Est les Celtics restent les patrons, à l’Ouest les Pels (et les Kings !!!) mettent un peu de pression aux Suns. Sinon ? Anthony Davis vient d’une autre planète. Envoyez le gros résumé !

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT 

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

  • Très tôt hier soir, Nikola Jokic a fait son bazar habituel mais cette saison les Pels sont aussi excitants qu’efficaces. Cette fois-ci c’est Jose Alvarado qui a joué les héros, et les Pelicans sont désormais deuxièmes à l’Ouest.
  • Victoire de 38 points des Suns face aux Spurs, la cote pour une telle branlée était à 1,0000001.
  • Anthony Davis a encore été inhumain, et cette fois-ci ce sont les Wizards qui ont pris très cher.
  • Bradley Beal s’est blessé et a du sortir au bout de 4 minutes, la Team Parieurs en transpi.
  • Ja Morant en a collé 21 dans le troisième quart-temps face aux Bulls et il doit bien avoir lâché huit des dix plus grosses actions de la nuit. Un maboul ce type.
  • Les Kings continuent leur bazar à l’Ouest et tapent les Bulls, malgré 41 points de Zach LaVine.
  • Victoire solide des Knicks face à des Cavs émoussés, toujours pas de Vavane mais NY revient dans le Top 10, gé-nial.
  • Jaylen Brown a fait sa spéciale (20 pions dans le premier quart), et les Celtics ont fini fort pour s’imposer à Brooklyn et consolider leur première place à l’Est.
  • Damian Lillard était de retour pour les Blazers, Josh Hart aussi, et le roster de Portland n’attend désormais plus que le retour de Gary Payton II pour aller jouer le titre enfin presque.

LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : Anthony Davis

LE TOP 10 :

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

LE CLASSEMENT

classement Est 5 décembre 2022 classement Ouest 5 décembre 2022

LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :

  • 1h : Hornets – Clippers
  • 1h : Magic – Bucks
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Thunder
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Celtics
  • 2h : Rockets – Sixers
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Heat
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Suns
  • 4h : Warriors – Pacers
