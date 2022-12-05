Huit matchs hier soir en NBA, et si à l’Est les Celtics restent les patrons, à l’Ouest les Pels (et les Kings !!!) mettent un peu de pression aux Suns. Sinon ? Anthony Davis vient d’une autre planète. Envoyez le gros résumé !

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT

Pelicans – Nuggets : 121-106, les notes du match juste ICI

Spurs – Suns : 95-133

Wizards – Lakers : 119-130

Pistons – Grizzlies : 112-122

Kings – Bulls : 110-101

Knicks – Cavaliers : 92-81

Nets – Celtics : 92-103

Blazers – Pacers : 116-100

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

Très tôt hier soir, Nikola Jokic a fait son bazar habituel mais cette saison les Pels sont aussi excitants qu’efficaces. Cette fois-ci c’est Jose Alvarado qui a joué les héros, et les Pelicans sont désormais deuxièmes à l’Ouest.

Victoire de 38 points des Suns face aux Spurs, la cote pour une telle branlée était à 1,0000001.

Anthony Davis a encore été inhumain, et cette fois-ci ce sont les Wizards qui ont pris très cher.

Bradley Beal s’est blessé et a du sortir au bout de 4 minutes, la Team Parieurs en transpi.

Ja Morant en a collé 21 dans le troisième quart-temps face aux Bulls et il doit bien avoir lâché huit des dix plus grosses actions de la nuit. Un maboul ce type.

Les Kings continuent leur bazar à l’Ouest et tapent les Bulls, malgré 41 points de Zach LaVine.

Victoire solide des Knicks face à des Cavs émoussés, toujours pas de Vavane mais NY revient dans le Top 10, gé-nial.

Jaylen Brown a fait sa spéciale (20 pions dans le premier quart), et les Celtics ont fini fort pour s’imposer à Brooklyn et consolider leur première place à l’Est.

Damian Lillard était de retour pour les Blazers, Josh Hart aussi, et le roster de Portland n’attend désormais plus que le retour de Gary Payton II pour aller jouer le titre enfin presque.

LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : Anthony Davis

LE TOP 10 :

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

Zion on the lob finish 💥 DEN – NOP Q1 live now on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/Pn6ewiwZ24 — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

Jose Alvarado caps off a 20-4 Pelicans run 🎯 The @PelicansNBA lead by 2 in Q2 on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/eQHmxyTSMJ — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

Jokic sticks with it for the finish inside 💪 The Joker has 21 PTS in the first half on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/FMcNKdzVg9 — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

WOAH. Trey Murphy! Look at where he take off from from 🤯

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/OmjAqBau5N — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

🎯 Jose Alvarado sets a new career-high with his 6th triple of the game! He’s up to a career-high 26 PTS (8/11 FGM) on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/slAnnAC7mx — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

🔥 Jose Alvarado is turning it up in New Orleans 🔥 16 PTS in Q4. Career-high 36 PTS and counting on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/aGxxACenJm — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

Jose Alvarado receives a standing ovation after his career night in the @PelicansNBA win! 🔥 38 PTS (12/19 FGM) *career-high*

🔥 8 3PM *career-high* pic.twitter.com/RSYQjzfc5b — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

Donovan Mitchell with an EMPHATIC REJECTION! CLE – NYK live now on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/crJf0Y7Nzm — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

Ja Morant floats by for the graceful reverse finish 💫 The @memgrizz are live now on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/Pkinm4s8Tm — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

Jaylen Brown has the 🟢 light! He finished Q1 with 20 PTS (5/5 3PM) on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/1Fciez5B0V — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

Rip it down Obi 💥 The @nyknicks lead in Q2 on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/FU3jyStCx7 — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

Bron to AD for the ‼ The @Lakers off to a strong start on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/M95QzQUxmc — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

MY GOODNESS JA MORANT🔨 The @memgrizz lead in Q3 on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/cpqhPTGK6v — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

Donovan Mitchell ROCKS the rim 💪 CAVS/KNICKS live now on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/AZkXWgcxOh — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

Anthony Davis throws down a MASSIVE SLAM 😤 AD has 35 PTS and 13 REB on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/YkDGoPIu43 — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

ELEVATOR GOING 🆙 Ja Morant’s BOUNCE is on created player!

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/mxQwIazysx — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

🗣 JA MORANT FOR 3! 🔥 He finishes Q3 with a career quarter high 21 PTS on the NBA App 🔥

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/ZJEs92vTJq — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

Jaylen Brown takes off in transition 💪 He has 30 PTS for the @celtics on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/mVaJh5twtL — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

🔥 ANTHONY DAVIS HAS 48 PTS ON THE NBA APP 🔥 Reach up and slam it down AD!

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/zscQdrBzum — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

😮 How Ja!? Check out the hangtime on this INCREDIBLE reverse lay by Ja Morant

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/Z43Fnzf7jF — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

Daniel Gafford and LeBron trade SICK throwdowns! Q4 WAS – LAL live now on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/67LJaFWNQD — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

❌ No easy ones while Ja is around ❌ pic.twitter.com/eMjoVKBryA — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

Dame drains his 3rd triple of the first half 🎯 The @trailblazers lead by 7 halfway through Q2 on the NBA App & @NBATV

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAnJ76S pic.twitter.com/RlPQV0DJSZ — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

Jerami Grant beats the shotclock with a soft touch! He leads the @trailblazers with 22 PTS on NBA TV

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAnJ76S pic.twitter.com/owrBFbdNtU — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Jose Alvarado shifted the tide with his scoring and energy, going off for career-highs in points and three-pointers made! Jose: 38 PTS (12/19 FGM), 8 3PM

Jokic: 32 PTS, 16 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL For more, download the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjQ9Y pic.twitter.com/qMIfvCV4C5 — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

LE CLASSEMENT

LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :