Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 58 points pour Jaylen Brown, 11 pour Jayson Tatum, c’est qui déjà le meilleur des Jay Brothers ?

Par
Publié le
Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum

Qui a pick le mauvais Jay Brother cette nuit ?

Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Anthony Davis : 76 points

– Zion Williamson : 66 points

– Devin Booker, Joel Embiid : 61 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 60 points

– Jaylen Brown : 58 points

– Dejounte Murray : 52 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Bam Adebayo : 48 points

– LeBron James, Bradley Beal, Evan Mobley : 46 points

– Nikola Jokic, Lauri Markkanen, Jrue Holiday, Jonas Valanciunas, Walker Kessler : 44 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler : 43 points

– Pascal Siakam : 42 points

– Terry Rozier : 41 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Kyrie Irving, Tobias Harris, Jaren Jackson Jr. : 39 points

– Cole Anthony : 38 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 37 points

– Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Cameron Payne : 36 points

– Jordan Poole, Mason Plumlee : 35 points

– Tyler Herro, A.J. Griffin : 34 points

– Grant Williams, Nic Claxton : 33 points

– Kristaps Porzingis, Steven Adams, Joe Harris : 32 points

– Klay Thompson, Russell Westbrook, Paolo Banchero, Jamal Murray, Khris Middleton, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges : 31 points

– Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Jalen Green, P.J. Washington : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Myles Turner : 29 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Collin Sexton : 28 points

– Devin Vassell : 27 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 25 points

– Darius Garland, Clint Capela, Alperen Sengun, Marcus Smart : 24 points

– Shake Milton : 23 points

– Bennedict Mathurin : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Deandre Ayton : 15 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 14 points

– Jayson Tatum : 11 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 10 points

– Al Horford : 9 points

– Keldon Johnson : 6 points

– Fred VanVleet : 5 points

– C.J. McCollum : 2 points

– Trae Young, Brandon Ingram, Ben Simmons : 0 point

– Buddy Hield : -1 point

# Programme de ce soir

  • 18h30 : Knicks – Mavs
  • 22h : Clippers – Kings
  • 0h : Hornets – Bucks
  • 2h : Wolves – Thunder
  • 2h : Raptors – Magic
  • 2h30 : Warriors – Rockets
  • 3h : Jazz – Blazers
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top