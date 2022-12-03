C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Anthony Davis : 76 points
– Zion Williamson : 66 points
– Devin Booker, Joel Embiid : 61 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 60 points
– Jaylen Brown : 58 points
– Dejounte Murray : 52 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Bam Adebayo : 48 points
– LeBron James, Bradley Beal, Evan Mobley : 46 points
– Nikola Jokic, Lauri Markkanen, Jrue Holiday, Jonas Valanciunas, Walker Kessler : 44 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler : 43 points
– Pascal Siakam : 42 points
– Terry Rozier : 41 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Kyrie Irving, Tobias Harris, Jaren Jackson Jr. : 39 points
– Cole Anthony : 38 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 37 points
– Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Cameron Payne : 36 points
– Jordan Poole, Mason Plumlee : 35 points
– Tyler Herro, A.J. Griffin : 34 points
– Grant Williams, Nic Claxton : 33 points
– Kristaps Porzingis, Steven Adams, Joe Harris : 32 points
– Klay Thompson, Russell Westbrook, Paolo Banchero, Jamal Murray, Khris Middleton, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges : 31 points
– Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Jalen Green, P.J. Washington : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Myles Turner : 29 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Collin Sexton : 28 points
– Devin Vassell : 27 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 25 points
– Darius Garland, Clint Capela, Alperen Sengun, Marcus Smart : 24 points
– Shake Milton : 23 points
– Bennedict Mathurin : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Deandre Ayton : 15 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 14 points
– Jayson Tatum : 11 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 10 points
– Al Horford : 9 points
– Keldon Johnson : 6 points
– Fred VanVleet : 5 points
– C.J. McCollum : 2 points
– Trae Young, Brandon Ingram, Ben Simmons : 0 point
– Buddy Hield : -1 point
# Programme de ce soir
- 18h30 : Knicks – Mavs
- 22h : Clippers – Kings
- 0h : Hornets – Bucks
- 2h : Wolves – Thunder
- 2h : Raptors – Magic
- 2h30 : Warriors – Rockets
- 3h : Jazz – Blazers