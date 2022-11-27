Résumé de la nuit

Résumé de la nuit en NBA : Alperen Sengun et les baby Rockets séduisants face à OKC

Par
Publié le
Alperen Sengun Rockets Résumé de la nuit 27 novembre 2022

Alperen Sengun et les Rockets se sont amusés face au Thunder. « Tu vois la balle et maintenant tu la vois plus. »

Seulement quatre matchs au programme de notre samedi soir et on s’est évidemment posé devant notre écran pour mater tout ça. Allez, on vous raconte tout dans le résumé de la nuit. 

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT 

 

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

 

LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : LeBron James

LE TOP 10 : juste ici

 

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

LE CLASSEMENT

Classement Conférence Est 27 novembre 2022

Classement Conférence Ouest 27 novembre 2022

LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :

  • 21h : Nets – Blazers
  • 21h30 : Wolves – Warriors
  • 22h : Clippers – Pacers
  • 23h : Hawks – Heat
  • 0h : Magic – Sixers
  • 0h : Pistons – Cavs
  • 0h : Celtics – Wizards
  • 0h : Knicks – Grizzlies
  • 2h : Bucks – Mavs
