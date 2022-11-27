Seulement quatre matchs au programme de notre samedi soir et on s’est évidemment posé devant notre écran pour mater tout ça. Allez, on vous raconte tout dans le résumé de la nuit.

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT

Raptors – Mavs : 105-100

Spurs – Lakers : 138-143

Rockets – Thunder : 118-105

Suns – Jazz : 113-112

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

Les Raptors ont battu les Mavs au finish avec un Big 3 VanVleet-Anunoby-Boucher qui sort le grand jeu. Luka Doncic a fait le taf en face mais il a été trop isolé pour que Dallas reparte avec la win.

Les jeunes Rockets ont balayé les jeunes du Thunder : Alperen Sengun a été monstrueux et Jalen Green a régalé pour la seconde fois en 24h. Enfin des nouvelles positives du côté de Houston.

En parlant de ce match, on connaît deux fanbases qui risquent de s’envoyer des piques par oiseau bleu interposé : alors, qui a le meilleur projet de reconstruction ?

Les Lakers ont battu les Spurs dans un match aussi défensif qu’un All-Star Game.

LeBron James a claqué sa meilleure perf de la saison pour compenser l’absence d’Anthony Davis. Le King dans toute sa splendeur.

Les Suns s’imposent d’un tout petit point face au Jazz grâce à un énorme Deandre Ayton. Si seulement il était toujours aussi motivé sur le terrain.

LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : LeBron James

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

🤩 Russ and Bron go SHOWTIME on the break! The @Lakers lead by 2 at the half on NBA League Pass

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/SRZeN4DB3f — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2022

Deandre Ayton dropped a MASSIVE double-double in the @Suns win! 💪 @DeandreAyton: 29 PTS, 21 REB, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/B4OoR7JPri — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2022

👑 @KingJames propelled the @Lakers to the win, dropping 23 points in the 2nd half on his way to a season-high 39 points! #LakeShow 🔥 39 PTS | 11 REB pic.twitter.com/Bl62cXJUa4 — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2022

SHEESH! Peep how high Jalen Green got on this alley-oop throwdown 🚀 https://t.co/3AsJEiCWv2 pic.twitter.com/i0Isn9RqMq — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2022

Tari Eason puts it down 💪 *Don’t overlook the 🔥 dime from Eric Gordon* The @HoustonRockets lead by 6 on NBA TV

➡ https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/FIYQKoyR1T — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2022

🚨 Wenyen Gabriel picks it off and drills a 3 as time runs out in Q1! Use code NBA50 at checkout for 50% off NBA League Pass

➡ https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/f3RAr7VMwr — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2022

Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby combined for 52 PTS to lead the @Raptors to the win! #WeTheNorth @FredVanVleet: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST

O.G.: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/GAOqphBPAq — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2022

Chris Boucher rips down the alley 🙌 Boucher has 20 PTS & 13 REB off the bench for the @Raptors on NBA League Pass! Use code NBA50 at checkout for 50% off

➡ https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/xqvR0ie6Vy — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2022

