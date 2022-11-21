Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Steph Curry et Klay Thompson cartonnent ensemble, ça rappelle quelques doux souvenirs

21 novembre 2022

On est en quelle année déjà ?

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Stephen Curry : 63 points

– Klay Thompson : 62 points

– Anthony Davis : 61 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 55 points

– Harrison Barnes : 53 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 46 points

– Kevin Durant : 45 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 44 points

– Bones Hyland : 42 points

– Domantas Sabonis et Cameron Payne : 41 points

– Darius Garland et Ben Simmons : 39 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jalen Brunson, Jaden Ivey et Josh Green : 36 points

– Bam Adebayo et Dillon Brooks : 35 points

– Austin Reaves : 34 points

– Bradey Beal et John Konchar : 33 points

– Luka Doncic, Cedi Osman, Thomas Bryant et Tari Eason : 32 points

– Kevin Huerter : 31 points

– Evan Mobley et Corey Kispert : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jabari Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr. et Bojan Bogdanovic : 29 points

– Devin Booker, Andrew Wiggins et Deandre Ayton : 28 points

– Darius Vassell, Gordon Hayward et Marvin Bagley III : 27 points

– Mikal Bridges : 26 points

– Dennis Schroder, Deni Avdija et Steven Adams : 23 points

– Russell Westbrook et Jalen Green : 20 points

– Jordan Poole : 18 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Kyrie Irving et Michael Porter Jr. : 16 points

– RJ Barrett, Christian Wood, Killian Hayes et Jarrett Allen : 15 points

– Alperen Sengun et Draymond Green : 13 points

– Kristaps Porzingis et P.J. Washington : 11 points

– Julius Randle : 10 points

– Spencer Dinwiddie et Terry Rozier : 6 points

– Mike Conley et Kyle Lowry : 4 points

– Caris LeVert : 2 points

– Nikola Jokic, Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Jakob Poeltl, Desmons Bane, Tyler Herro, LaMelo Ball, Cade Cunningham, Jaren Jackson Jr. et Jamal Murray : 0 point

– Keldon Johnson : – 4 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : – 5 points

# Programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Cavs – Hawks
  • 1h : Pacers – Magic
  • 2h : Bulls – Celtics
  • 2h : Bucks – Blazers
  • 2h : Wolves – Heat
  • 2h : Pels – Warriors
  • 2h : Thunder – Knicks
  • 4h30 : Clippers  – Jazz
