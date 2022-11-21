C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Stephen Curry : 63 points
– Klay Thompson : 62 points
– Anthony Davis : 61 points
– De’Aaron Fox : 55 points
– Harrison Barnes : 53 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 46 points
– Kevin Durant : 45 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 44 points
– Bones Hyland : 42 points
– Domantas Sabonis et Cameron Payne : 41 points
– Darius Garland et Ben Simmons : 39 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jalen Brunson, Jaden Ivey et Josh Green : 36 points
– Bam Adebayo et Dillon Brooks : 35 points
– Austin Reaves : 34 points
– Bradey Beal et John Konchar : 33 points
– Luka Doncic, Cedi Osman, Thomas Bryant et Tari Eason : 32 points
– Kevin Huerter : 31 points
– Evan Mobley et Corey Kispert : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jabari Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr. et Bojan Bogdanovic : 29 points
– Devin Booker, Andrew Wiggins et Deandre Ayton : 28 points
– Darius Vassell, Gordon Hayward et Marvin Bagley III : 27 points
– Mikal Bridges : 26 points
– Dennis Schroder, Deni Avdija et Steven Adams : 23 points
– Russell Westbrook et Jalen Green : 20 points
– Jordan Poole : 18 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Kyrie Irving et Michael Porter Jr. : 16 points
– RJ Barrett, Christian Wood, Killian Hayes et Jarrett Allen : 15 points
– Alperen Sengun et Draymond Green : 13 points
– Kristaps Porzingis et P.J. Washington : 11 points
– Julius Randle : 10 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie et Terry Rozier : 6 points
– Mike Conley et Kyle Lowry : 4 points
– Caris LeVert : 2 points
– Nikola Jokic, Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Jakob Poeltl, Desmons Bane, Tyler Herro, LaMelo Ball, Cade Cunningham, Jaren Jackson Jr. et Jamal Murray : 0 point
– Keldon Johnson : – 4 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : – 5 points
# Programme de ce soir
- 1h : Cavs – Hawks
- 1h : Pacers – Magic
- 2h : Bulls – Celtics
- 2h : Bucks – Blazers
- 2h : Wolves – Heat
- 2h : Pels – Warriors
- 2h : Thunder – Knicks
- 4h30 : Clippers – Jazz