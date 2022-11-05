C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– DeMar DeRozan : 73 points
– Luka Doncic : 64 points
– Jayson Tatum : 58 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Kevin Durant : 50 points
– Paul George et Lauri Markkanen : 49 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 48 points
– Russell Westbrook : 47 points
– Kevin Love : 46 points
– Jerami Grant : 44 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday et Devin Vassell : 43 points
– Malcolm Brogdon, Tobias Harris et Ivica Zubac : 41 points
– OG Anunoby et Steven Adams : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Tyrese Haliburton, Deandre Ayton, Tyler Herro, Jalen Brunson, Dillon Brooks et Nicolas Claxton : 39 points
– Anthony Davis : 37 points
– Brandon Ingram et Larry Nance Jr. : 36 points
– Jarrett Allen : 34 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns et Kelly Olynyk : 33 points
– Devin Booker : 32 points
– Bam Adebayo, C.J. McCollum, Tyrese Maxey, Buddy Hield et Ty Jerome : 31 points
– Pascal Siakam, RJ Barrett, Bennedict Mathurin, Bobby Portis et Cam Thomas : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Bradley Beal, Myles Turner et Spencer Dinwiddie : 28 points
– Cade Cunningham, Mike Conley et Caris LeVert : 27 points
– Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson et Saddiq Bey : 26 points
– Jusuf Nurkic, LeBron James et Kyle Kuzma : 25 points
– Chris Paul, Zach LaVine, Christian Wood, Collin Sexton et Norman Powell : 24 points
– Desmond Bane, Evan Mobley et Kristaps Porzingis : 23 points
– Zion Williamson, Mikal Bridges et Scottie Barnes : 22 points
– Rudy Gobert, Jordan Poole et Reggie Jackson : 21 points
– John Wall et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 20 points
– Ja Morant, Al Horford et Marcus Morris Sr. : 19 points
– Jaylen Brown et Josh Hart : 18 points
– Kyle Lowry : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jonas Valanciunas et Keldon Johnson : 15 points
– Jakob Poeltl et Marcus Smart : 13 points
– Brook Lopez : 12 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 4 points
– Evan Fournier : 2 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic et P.J. Washington : 1 point
– Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Darius Garland, Fred VanVleet, James Harden, Klay Thompson, LaMelo Ball, Anfernee Simons, Andrew Wiggins, Ben Simmons, Terry Rozier, Draymond Green, D’Angelo Russell et Gordon Hayward : 0 point
– Cam Johnson : – 2 points
– Jalen Smith : – 5 points
– Duncan Robinson : – 10 points
# programme de ce soir
- 22h : Magic – Kings
- 0h : Hornets – Nets
- 0h30 : Hawks – Pelicans
- 0h30 : Knicks – Celtics
- 1h : Bucks – Thunder
- 1h : Wolves – Rockets
- 2h : Nuggets – Spurs
- 3h : Suns – Blazers