C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Wendell Carter Jr. : 60 points

– Kevin Durant : 57 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 56 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Stephen Curry : 48 points

– Cam Johnson : 45 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Zach LaVine : 39 points

– Bam Adebayo : 38 points

– Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins : 36 points

– Mikal Bridges : 35 points

– Chris Paul, Royce O’Neale : 34 points

– Bol Bol : 31 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu : 28 points

– Franz Wagner : 27 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gobert : 25 points

– Nic Claxton : 24 points

– Devin Booker, Kyle Lowry, Paolo Banchero, Goran Dragic : 23 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 21 points

– Draymond Green : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Klay Thompson : 14 points

– Patty Mills : 11 points

– Josh Giddey : 10 points

– D’Angelo Russell, Tyler Herro : 4 points

– Kyrie Irving : 1 point

– Ben Simmons, Deandre Ayton : 0 point

– Jordan Poole : -1 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 23h : Sixers – Wizards
  • 0h30 : Knicks – Hawks
  • 0h30 : Cavaliers – Celtics
  • 0h30 : Heat – Kings
  • 1h : Bucks – Pistons
  • 1h : Bulls – Hornets
  • 1h : Spurs – Raptors
  • 1h : Rockets – Clippers
  • 1h30 : Mavericks – Jazz
  • 3h : Blazers – Grizzlies
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Pelicans
