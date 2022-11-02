C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Wendell Carter Jr. : 60 points
– Kevin Durant : 57 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 56 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Stephen Curry : 48 points
– Cam Johnson : 45 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Zach LaVine : 39 points
– Bam Adebayo : 38 points
– Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins : 36 points
– Mikal Bridges : 35 points
– Chris Paul, Royce O’Neale : 34 points
– Bol Bol : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu : 28 points
– Franz Wagner : 27 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gobert : 25 points
– Nic Claxton : 24 points
– Devin Booker, Kyle Lowry, Paolo Banchero, Goran Dragic : 23 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 21 points
– Draymond Green : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Klay Thompson : 14 points
– Patty Mills : 11 points
– Josh Giddey : 10 points
– D’Angelo Russell, Tyler Herro : 4 points
– Kyrie Irving : 1 point
– Ben Simmons, Deandre Ayton : 0 point
– Jordan Poole : -1 point
# programme de ce soir
- 23h : Sixers – Wizards
- 0h30 : Knicks – Hawks
- 0h30 : Cavaliers – Celtics
- 0h30 : Heat – Kings
- 1h : Bucks – Pistons
- 1h : Bulls – Hornets
- 1h : Spurs – Raptors
- 1h : Rockets – Clippers
- 1h30 : Mavericks – Jazz
- 3h : Blazers – Grizzlies
- 3h30 : Lakers – Pelicans