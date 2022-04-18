Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : un joueur sur cinq avait misé sur DeMar DeRozan en TTFL, et ça va faire pas mal de déçus au réveil

Par
Publié le
DeMar DeRozan 9 novembre 2021

23 points en TTFL pour DeMar DeRozan, et au moins autant de raisons de vouloir l’étriper.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Kyrie Irving : 67 points

– Chris Paul : 61 points

– Jayson Tatum : 48 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Duncan Robinson et Al Horford : 44 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 43 points

– Deandre Ayton : 41 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 39 points

– Devin Booker : 38 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jaylen Brown : 34 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 32 points

– Jimmy Butler et C.J. McCollum : 31 points

– Marcus Smart et P.J. Tucker : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Nic Claxton : 26 points

– Kyle Lowry : 25 points

– Danilo Gallinari : 24 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Ingram et Bobby Portis : 23 points

– Brook Lopez et De’Andre Hunter : 22 points

– Zach LaVine, Jrue Holiday et Goran Dragic : 21 points

– Kevin Durant : 20 points

– Mikal Bridges : 19 points

– John Collins, Cam Johnson et Andre Drummond : 17 points

– Seth Curry : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Bam Adebayo : 16 points

– Coby White : 14 points

– Derrick White et Onyeka Okongwu : 11 points

– Bruce Brown et Alex Caruso : 10 points

– Khris Middleton et Patrick Williams : 8 points

– Kevin Huerter : 7 points

– Tyler Herro, Jaxson Hayes et Herb Jones : 4 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Jose Alvarado : 3 points

– Trae Young : 2 points

– Clint Capela, Robert Williams III, Ben Simmons et Victor Oladipo : 0 point

– Grayson Allen et Pat Connaughton : – 1 point

– Devonte’ Graham : – 3 points

– Jae Crowder : – 4 points

– Cameron Payne : – 5 points

  • 1h30 : Sixers – Raptors
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Jazz
  • 4h : Warriors – Nuggets
