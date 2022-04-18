C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Kyrie Irving : 67 points
– Chris Paul : 61 points
– Jayson Tatum : 48 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Duncan Robinson et Al Horford : 44 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 43 points
– Deandre Ayton : 41 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 39 points
– Devin Booker : 38 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jaylen Brown : 34 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 32 points
– Jimmy Butler et C.J. McCollum : 31 points
– Marcus Smart et P.J. Tucker : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Nic Claxton : 26 points
– Kyle Lowry : 25 points
– Danilo Gallinari : 24 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Ingram et Bobby Portis : 23 points
– Brook Lopez et De’Andre Hunter : 22 points
– Zach LaVine, Jrue Holiday et Goran Dragic : 21 points
– Kevin Durant : 20 points
– Mikal Bridges : 19 points
– John Collins, Cam Johnson et Andre Drummond : 17 points
– Seth Curry : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Bam Adebayo : 16 points
– Coby White : 14 points
– Derrick White et Onyeka Okongwu : 11 points
– Bruce Brown et Alex Caruso : 10 points
– Khris Middleton et Patrick Williams : 8 points
– Kevin Huerter : 7 points
– Tyler Herro, Jaxson Hayes et Herb Jones : 4 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Jose Alvarado : 3 points
– Trae Young : 2 points
– Clint Capela, Robert Williams III, Ben Simmons et Victor Oladipo : 0 point
– Grayson Allen et Pat Connaughton : – 1 point
– Devonte’ Graham : – 3 points
– Jae Crowder : – 4 points
– Cameron Payne : – 5 points
- 1h30 : Sixers – Raptors
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Jazz
- 4h : Warriors – Nuggets