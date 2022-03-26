TrashTalk Fantasy League : James Harden régale le (très) peu de joueurs qui ont cru en lui

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Trae Young et James Harden : 59 points
– Jimmy Butler : 53 points
– Klay Thompson : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Kristaps Porzingis : 46 points
– Joel Embiid : 45 points
– Miles Bridges : 44 points
– Clint Capela : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Marvin Bagley : 39 points
– Luka Doncic et Karl-Anthony Towns : 38 points
– Bam Adebayo et Immanuel Quickley : 36 points
– Cade Cunningham et Rudy Gobert : 34 points
– Terry Rozier : 33 points
– Danilo Gallinari : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Donovan Mitchell : 29 points
– Jalen Green, Drew Eubanket Jae’Sean Tate : 28 points
– Christian Wood : 27 points
– Jordan Poole : 26 points
– LaMelo Ball : 25 points
– Kyle Lowry : 23 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 22 points
– Mike Conley : 21 points
– D’Angelo Russell et Jordan Clarkson : 20 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 18 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 17 points
– R.J. Barrett et Tobias Harris : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Anthony Edwards et Spencer Dinwiddie : 14 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 12 points
– Rui Hachimura : 11 points
– Draymond Green et Reggie Jackson : 6 points
– Jerami Grant : 5 points
– Saddiq Bey : 4 points
– Evan Fournier : 1 point
– Duncan Robinson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Tyler Herro, Julius Randle, Stephen Curry, Anfernee Simons et Josh Hart : 0 point
– Marcus Morris : – 3 points
# programme de ce soir
- 22h : Pelicans – Spurs
- 0h : Magic – Kings
- 0h30 : Raptors – Pacers
- 1h : Cavaliers – Bulls
- 1h : Heat – Nets
- 1h : Grizzlies – Bucks
- 3h : Nuggets – Thunder
- 4h : Blazers – Rockets