TrashTalk Fantasy League : James Harden régale le (très) peu de joueurs qui ont cru en lui

james harden HTT

Faire son score quand absolument personne n’a misé dessus, la vie que James Harden a décidé de mener.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Trae Young et James Harden : 59 points

– Jimmy Butler : 53 points

– Klay Thompson : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Kristaps Porzingis : 46 points

– Joel Embiid : 45 points

– Miles Bridges : 44 points

– Clint Capela : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Marvin Bagley : 39 points

– Luka Doncic et Karl-Anthony Towns : 38 points

– Bam Adebayo et Immanuel Quickley : 36 points

– Cade Cunningham et Rudy Gobert : 34 points

– Terry Rozier : 33 points

– Danilo Gallinari : 31 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Donovan Mitchell : 29 points

– Jalen Green, Drew Eubanket Jae’Sean Tate : 28 points

– Christian Wood : 27 points

– Jordan Poole : 26 points

– LaMelo Ball : 25 points

– Kyle Lowry : 23 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 22 points

– Mike Conley : 21 points

– D’Angelo Russell et Jordan Clarkson : 20 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 18 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 17 points

– R.J. Barrett et Tobias Harris : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Anthony Edwards et Spencer Dinwiddie : 14 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 12 points

– Rui Hachimura : 11 points

– Draymond Green et Reggie Jackson : 6 points

– Jerami Grant : 5 points

– Saddiq Bey : 4 points

– Evan Fournier : 1 point

– Duncan Robinson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Tyler Herro, Julius Randle, Stephen Curry, Anfernee Simons et Josh Hart : 0 point

– Marcus Morris : – 3 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 22h : Pelicans – Spurs
  • 0h : Magic – Kings
  • 0h30 : Raptors – Pacers
  • 1h : Cavaliers – Bulls
  • 1h : Heat – Nets
  • 1h : Grizzlies – Bucks
  • 3h : Nuggets – Thunder
  • 4h : Blazers – Rockets
