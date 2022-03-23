Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Klay Thompson devait faire splash, mais c’est surtout le classement de certains qui va faire plouf

Par
Publié le
TrashTalk Fantasy League

Si t’as pick Klay Thompson cette nuit, voilà la tête que tu feras au réveil.

Source image : doctorwhogenral.wikia.com

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Jokic : 66 points

– Trae Young : 61 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Bogdan Bogdanovic, Terance Mann : 47 points

– Jrue Holiday : 41 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Nikola Vucevic, R.J. Barrett : 36 points

– Otto Porter Jr. : 34 points

– Zach LaVine, Franz Wagner, Aaron Gordon, Isaiah Hartenstein : 31 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Wendell Carter Jr. : 28 points

– Jordan Poole, Immanuel Quickley : 25 points

– Cole Anthony : 23 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Jonathan Kuminga : 22 points

– Mitchell Robinson : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Klay Thompson, Reggie Jackson : 16 points

– Bobby Portis : 15 points

– Will Barton, Ivica Zubac : 13 points

– Clint Capela : 12 points

– Marcus Morris : 11 points

– Andrew Wiggins, Evan Fournier : 10 points

– Julius Randle, Khris Middleton, Stephen Curry, John Collins : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Pistons – Hawks
  • 0h : Pacers – Kings
  • 0h : Hornets – Knicks
  • 0h30 : Grizzlies – Nets
  • 0h30 : Heat – Warriors
  • 0h30 : Celtics – Jazz
  • 1h : Wolves – Suns
  • 1h : Thunder – Magic
  • 1h30 : Mavs – Rockets
  • 3h : Lakers – Sixers
  • 3h : Blazers – Spurs
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top