TrashTalk Fantasy League : Klay Thompson devait faire splash, mais c’est surtout le classement de certains qui va faire plouf

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Nikola Jokic : 66 points
– Trae Young : 61 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 51 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Bogdan Bogdanovic, Terance Mann : 47 points
– Jrue Holiday : 41 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Nikola Vucevic, R.J. Barrett : 36 points
– Otto Porter Jr. : 34 points
– Zach LaVine, Franz Wagner, Aaron Gordon, Isaiah Hartenstein : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Wendell Carter Jr. : 28 points
– Jordan Poole, Immanuel Quickley : 25 points
– Cole Anthony : 23 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Jonathan Kuminga : 22 points
– Mitchell Robinson : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Klay Thompson, Reggie Jackson : 16 points
– Bobby Portis : 15 points
– Will Barton, Ivica Zubac : 13 points
– Clint Capela : 12 points
– Marcus Morris : 11 points
– Andrew Wiggins, Evan Fournier : 10 points
– Julius Randle, Khris Middleton, Stephen Curry, John Collins : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Pistons – Hawks
- 0h : Pacers – Kings
- 0h : Hornets – Knicks
- 0h30 : Grizzlies – Nets
- 0h30 : Heat – Warriors
- 0h30 : Celtics – Jazz
- 1h : Wolves – Suns
- 1h : Thunder – Magic
- 1h30 : Mavs – Rockets
- 3h : Lakers – Sixers
- 3h : Blazers – Spurs