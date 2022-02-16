Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Trae Young cartonne Cleveland et les Wolves cartonnent tout court

Sept matchs au menu de cette antépénultième soirée de NBA avant le All-Star Weekend, et quelques perfs nous laissent à penser que, oui, certains All-Stars méritent tout à fait leur place au match des étoiles. Pêle-mêle ? Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul et Devin Booker. Sans blague, envoyez plutôt le résumé de la nuit.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Hawks – Cavs : 124-116
- Heat – Mavericks : 99-107
- Sixers – Celtics : 87-135
- Bucks – Pacers : 128-119
- Wolves – Hornets : 126-120
- Pelicans – Grizzlies : 109-121
- Suns – Clippers : 103-96
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Darius Garland et Trae Young se sont livrés un vrai duel de All-Star, arbitré par Evan Mobley et Danilo Gallinari. Victoire de Ice grâce à 41 points et 9 caviars, hormis la coiffure tout est parfait chez ce jeune homme.
- Le plan anti-Luka n’a pas marché pour le Heat, car si Luka Doncic a été plutôt bien tenu ses teammates ont fait le taf et Dallas a pris une grosse win en Floride. Et si même Davis Bertans se met à mettre ses tirs il va falloir reparler très vite de Dallas.
- Enorme branlée des Celtics face aux Sixers, et ça fait neuf de suite pour les guerriers celtes.
- Gros match à Indianapolis et énorme Karl-Anthony Towns dans le money time. Trois tirs du parking au quatrième quart et/ou overtime et une victoire aux forceps pour Minnesota.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo s’est rappelé au bon souvenir de son Game 6 des Finales 2021 avec 50 points et 14 rebonds sur la tête des Pacers.
- Même sans Ja Morant les Grizzlies ne font que gagner.
- Démonstration de gestion de la part de Chris Paul et des Suns, face à des Clippers qui n’ont pourtant jamais lâché.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
❌ Jayson Tatum gets the rejection
The @celtics are LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/Ohb47y0UKB
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Trae Young swishes a high-arching floater 🏀
He has 12 pts in Q1 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/kQZQ1RRS45
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Yurtseven knocks down the floater to beat the Q1 buzzer for the @MiamiHEAT
Watch the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/goGpJzdJW6
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Tyrese Maxey finishes through contact with a finger-roll
Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/LbAjb0kzqM
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Giannis rises and drops the hammer in transition!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/gB3T6NOWRT
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Big KAT throws it down!
Watch the @Timberwolves on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/TsmEjyEf3g
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Brandon Ingram throws down a dunk and Steven Adams returns the favor!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/Pv0nyC26ry
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Evan Mobley sends a shot in to the stands ❌
The @cavs are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/oavgqCgA4p
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Jaylen Brown drains a rainbow three from DEEP 🎯
He has 23 PTS in just the first half on TNT pic.twitter.com/bTsMILbQYd
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
🌪 Joel Embiid spins and rocks the rim!
Joel is up to 16 PTS for the @sixers on TNT pic.twitter.com/PhqePHOwL4
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Jaylen Brown (26 PTS) rises over 2 defenders to beat the 1st half buzzer
He is 5-for-5 from deep 🎯 pic.twitter.com/cLdrM7r9DY
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Ant Edwards cuts through the defense and rises for the dunk
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/xqaJLEar2N
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the rejection and races down the court for the jam reaching a sprint speed of 16.4 mph tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/mFqWrIcsrT
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Luka Doncic finds Maxi Kleber with a no-look behind-the-back pass ✨
The @dallasmavs are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/Z4JUMpND6D
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
🕺 Luka Doncic (21 PTS) has his dancing shoes on!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/hEZNEEmxqb
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Giannis is building a house in the paint 🏀
He has 24 PTS (9-12 FGM) on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/cRRi7psB6m
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
🧊 Trae Young has 38 PTS for the @ATLHawks on NBA League Pass
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/EtHISNAxBb
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
41 POINTS BY TRAE YOUNG!
The @ATLHawks are Live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/BiT1jiFhyQ
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Reggie Jackson finds Zubac cutting to the rim for the jam
The @LAClippers are LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/kH182yBHmT
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
CJ McCollum finds Brandon Ingram with a cross-court bounce pass from halfcourt!
CJ has 28 PTS on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/QY9pdq1uEb
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
🔥 48 PTS (16- 20 FGM)
Giannis is BALLING OUT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/kh6RyaKuIV
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
✨ 50 PIECE ✨
Giannis can not be stopped on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/YmGezmE5kT
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
KAT knocks down the CLUTCH 3 in OT!
Towns has 37 PTS on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/pcQBBLRynd
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
KAT uses the pump fake to get to the rack!
39 PTS for KAT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/8kEY7e2Mna
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
When your teammate goes for a career-high starring Tyus Jones and feat. Ja Morant & Steven Adams 😅
cc: @memgrizz x #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/7sATKYDNiv
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Book gets the deflection and Mikal Bridges sprints out for the jam!
The @Suns are live on TNT pic.twitter.com/nCWPg7UM89
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
CP3 shows off his handle and drains the fadeaway 🏀
Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/IJ8J6aPDIa
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
This dribble move to the fadeaway by CP3 is SICK!
Watch the @Suns live on TNT pic.twitter.com/XnXq6flu4h
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Luke Kennard caps off a 8-0 run by the @LAClippers!
The Clippers cut the lead to 3 on TNT pic.twitter.com/stm9gLKH8s
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
CP3 knocks down the CLUTCH 3 to put reclaim the lead for the @Suns 🔆
The Suns lead by 3 on TNT pic.twitter.com/tNcGs8IM47
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
CP3 ➡ Booker 💥
The @Suns are Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/MSG6n8ozms
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
CP3 finds Mikal Bridges (19 PTS) for the corner 3 to put the @Suns up 7 late!
Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/kmYE1ud8CH
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Did someone order a 5️⃣ 0️⃣ piece?@Giannis_An34 was UNSTOPPABLE and EFFICIENT for the @Bucks leading them to the W!
🏀 50 PTS (17-21 FGM)
🏀 14 REB
🏀 4 AST pic.twitter.com/yDLn9wabqg
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum combined for 57 points to power the @celtics to their 9th straight victory! #BleedGreen@jaytatum0: 28 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK@FCHWPO: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST pic.twitter.com/cgYcBJO2a7
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
🥶 Trae Young followed up a 23 point first half with 18 in the second to finish with 41 Points in the @ATLHawks win! #TrueToAtlanta@TheTraeYoung: 41 PTS, 9 AST, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/IlrHImiNIC
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Tyus Jones set a career-high in points (27) in New Orleans to fuel the @memgrizz to their 6th straight win! #GrindCity@1Tyus: 27 PTS, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/R67T8tMtgz
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
Big KAT came up HUGE for the @Timberwolves dropping 23 points in the second half and OT to secure the win! #RaisedByWolves@KarlTowns: 39 PTS, 15 REB, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/6xBRgiH320
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
🌄 The @Suns All-Star backcourt of @CP3 & @DevinBook led them to their 6th-straight-win in a rematch of last years Western Conference Finals!
CP3: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 14 AST
Book: 26 PTS, 4 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/3hvPayIRsT
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Jayson Tatum led the @celtics to their 9th-straight-win as he and Jaylen Brown combine for 57 points! #BleedGreen
Jaylen Brown: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 5 3PM
Jayson Tatum: 28 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/5nN2adj2Me
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Magic – Hawks
- 1h30 : Celtics – Pistons
- 1h30 : Pacers – Wizards
- 1h30 : Knicks – Nets
- 2h : Bulls – Kings
- 2h : Grizzlies – Blazers
- 2h : Wolves – Raptors
- 2h : Thunder – Spurs
- 3h : Suns – Rockets
- 4h : Warriors – Nuggets
- 4h : Lakers – Jazz