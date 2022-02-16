Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Trae Young cartonne Cleveland et les Wolves cartonnent tout court

Sept matchs au menu de cette antépénultième soirée de NBA avant le All-Star Weekend, et quelques perfs nous laissent à penser que, oui, certains All-Stars méritent tout à fait leur place au match des étoiles. Pêle-mêle ? Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul et Devin Booker. Sans blague, envoyez plutôt le résumé de la nuit.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 16 février 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Magic – Hawks
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Pistons
  • 1h30 : Pacers – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Nets
  • 2h : Bulls – Kings
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Blazers
  • 2h : Wolves – Raptors
  • 2h : Thunder – Spurs
  • 3h : Suns – Rockets
  • 4h : Warriors – Nuggets
  • 4h : Lakers – Jazz
