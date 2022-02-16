Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Trae Young cartonne Cleveland et les Wolves cartonnent tout court

Sept matchs au menu de cette antépénultième soirée de NBA avant le All-Star Weekend, et quelques perfs nous laissent à penser que, oui, certains All-Stars méritent tout à fait leur place au match des étoiles. Pêle-mêle ? Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul et Devin Booker. Sans blague, envoyez plutôt le résumé de la nuit.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Hawks – Cavs : 124-116

Heat – Mavericks : 99-107

Sixers – Celtics : 87-135

Bucks – Pacers : 128-119

Wolves – Hornets : 126-120

Pelicans – Grizzlies : 109-121

Suns – Clippers : 103-96

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

❌ Jayson Tatum gets the rejection The @celtics are LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/Ohb47y0UKB — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Trae Young swishes a high-arching floater 🏀 He has 12 pts in Q1 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/kQZQ1RRS45 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Yurtseven knocks down the floater to beat the Q1 buzzer for the @MiamiHEAT Watch the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/goGpJzdJW6 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Tyrese Maxey finishes through contact with a finger-roll Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/LbAjb0kzqM — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Giannis rises and drops the hammer in transition! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/gB3T6NOWRT — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Brandon Ingram throws down a dunk and Steven Adams returns the favor! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/Pv0nyC26ry — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Evan Mobley sends a shot in to the stands ❌ The @cavs are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/oavgqCgA4p — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Jaylen Brown drains a rainbow three from DEEP 🎯 He has 23 PTS in just the first half on TNT pic.twitter.com/bTsMILbQYd — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

🌪 Joel Embiid spins and rocks the rim! Joel is up to 16 PTS for the @sixers on TNT pic.twitter.com/PhqePHOwL4 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Jaylen Brown (26 PTS) rises over 2 defenders to beat the 1st half buzzer He is 5-for-5 from deep 🎯 pic.twitter.com/cLdrM7r9DY — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Ant Edwards cuts through the defense and rises for the dunk Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/xqaJLEar2N — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the rejection and races down the court for the jam reaching a sprint speed of 16.4 mph tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/mFqWrIcsrT — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Luka Doncic finds Maxi Kleber with a no-look behind-the-back pass ✨ The @dallasmavs are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/Z4JUMpND6D — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

🕺 Luka Doncic (21 PTS) has his dancing shoes on! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/hEZNEEmxqb — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Giannis is building a house in the paint 🏀 He has 24 PTS (9-12 FGM) on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/cRRi7psB6m — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

🧊 Trae Young has 38 PTS for the @ATLHawks on NBA League Pass Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/EtHISNAxBb — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

41 POINTS BY TRAE YOUNG! The @ATLHawks are Live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/BiT1jiFhyQ — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Reggie Jackson finds Zubac cutting to the rim for the jam The @LAClippers are LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/kH182yBHmT — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

CJ McCollum finds Brandon Ingram with a cross-court bounce pass from halfcourt! CJ has 28 PTS on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQOOHI pic.twitter.com/QY9pdq1uEb — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

🔥 48 PTS (16- 20 FGM) Giannis is BALLING OUT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/kh6RyaKuIV — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

✨ 50 PIECE ✨ Giannis can not be stopped on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/YmGezmE5kT — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

KAT knocks down the CLUTCH 3 in OT! Towns has 37 PTS on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/pcQBBLRynd — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

KAT uses the pump fake to get to the rack! 39 PTS for KAT on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/8kEY7e2Mna — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

When your teammate goes for a career-high starring Tyus Jones and feat. Ja Morant & Steven Adams 😅 cc: @memgrizz x #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/7sATKYDNiv — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Book gets the deflection and Mikal Bridges sprints out for the jam! The @Suns are live on TNT pic.twitter.com/nCWPg7UM89 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

CP3 shows off his handle and drains the fadeaway 🏀 Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/IJ8J6aPDIa — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

This dribble move to the fadeaway by CP3 is SICK! Watch the @Suns live on TNT pic.twitter.com/XnXq6flu4h — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Luke Kennard caps off a 8-0 run by the @LAClippers! The Clippers cut the lead to 3 on TNT pic.twitter.com/stm9gLKH8s — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

CP3 knocks down the CLUTCH 3 to put reclaim the lead for the @Suns 🔆 The Suns lead by 3 on TNT pic.twitter.com/tNcGs8IM47 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

CP3 ➡ Booker 💥 The @Suns are Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/MSG6n8ozms — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

CP3 finds Mikal Bridges (19 PTS) for the corner 3 to put the @Suns up 7 late! Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/kmYE1ud8CH — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Did someone order a 5️⃣ 0️⃣ piece?@Giannis_An34 was UNSTOPPABLE and EFFICIENT for the @Bucks leading them to the W! 🏀 50 PTS (17-21 FGM)

🏀 14 REB

🏀 4 AST pic.twitter.com/yDLn9wabqg — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum combined for 57 points to power the @celtics to their 9th straight victory! #BleedGreen@jaytatum0: 28 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK@FCHWPO: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST pic.twitter.com/cgYcBJO2a7 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

🥶 Trae Young followed up a 23 point first half with 18 in the second to finish with 41 Points in the @ATLHawks win! #TrueToAtlanta@TheTraeYoung: 41 PTS, 9 AST, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/IlrHImiNIC — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Tyus Jones set a career-high in points (27) in New Orleans to fuel the @memgrizz to their 6th straight win! #GrindCity@1Tyus: 27 PTS, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/R67T8tMtgz — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

Big KAT came up HUGE for the @Timberwolves dropping 23 points in the second half and OT to secure the win! #RaisedByWolves@KarlTowns: 39 PTS, 15 REB, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/6xBRgiH320 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

🌄 The @Suns All-Star backcourt of @CP3 & @DevinBook led them to their 6th-straight-win in a rematch of last years Western Conference Finals! CP3: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 14 AST

Book: 26 PTS, 4 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/3hvPayIRsT — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Jayson Tatum led the @celtics to their 9th-straight-win as he and Jaylen Brown combine for 57 points! #BleedGreen Jaylen Brown: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 5 3PM

Jayson Tatum: 28 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/5nN2adj2Me — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

