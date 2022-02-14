TrashTalk Fantasy League : entre Jayson Tatum et Jaylen Brown, mieux valait faire confiance à celui qui est All-Star en 2022

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jayson Tatum : 56 points
– Anthony Edwards : 51 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Tyrese Haliburton : 43 points
– Trae Young : 38 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 37 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Oshae Brissett : 36 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Jalen Smith : 33 points
– Lance Stephenson : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Clint Capela : 29 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 28 points
– Robert Williams III : 25 points
– Marcus Smart : 22 points
– Jaylen Brown : 21 points
– Derrick White : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Malik Beasley : 16 points
– De’Andre Hunter et Kevin Huerter : 8 points
– Onyeka Okongwu : 7 points
– Buddy Hield : 4 points
– John Collins, Chris Duarte, Malcolm Brogdon et Myles Turner : 0 point
– Payton Pritchard : – 3 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Wizards – Pistons
- 1h30 : Nets – Kings
- 1h30 : Knicks – Thunder
- 2h : Bulls – Spurs
- 2h : Bucks – Blazers
- 2h : Pelicans – Raptors
- 3h : Nuggets – Magic
- 3h : Jazz – Rockets
- 4h30 : Clippers – Warriors