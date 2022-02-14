Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : entre Jayson Tatum et Jaylen Brown, mieux valait faire confiance à celui qui est All-Star en 2022

Jayson Tatum et Jaylen Brown 14 février 2022

L’un des deux a fait 56, l’autre a fait 21. La dure loi de la TrashTalk Fantasy League, et on place une pour ceux qui avaient misé sur Chris Duarte.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jayson Tatum : 56 points

– Anthony Edwards : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Tyrese Haliburton : 43 points

– Trae Young : 38 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 37 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Oshae Brissett : 36 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Jalen Smith : 33 points

– Lance Stephenson : 31 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Clint Capela : 29 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 28 points

– Robert Williams III : 25 points

– Marcus Smart : 22 points

– Jaylen Brown : 21 points

– Derrick White : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Malik Beasley : 16 points

– De’Andre Hunter et Kevin Huerter : 8 points

– Onyeka Okongwu : 7 points

– Buddy Hield : 4 points

– John Collins, Chris Duarte, Malcolm Brogdon et Myles Turner : 0 point

– Payton Pritchard : – 3 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Wizards – Pistons
  • 1h30 : Nets – Kings
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Thunder
  • 2h : Bulls – Spurs
  • 2h : Bucks – Blazers
  • 2h : Pelicans – Raptors
  • 3h : Nuggets – Magic
  • 3h : Jazz – Rockets
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Warriors
