TrashTalk Fantasy League : 88 points séparent Nikola Jokic et Jayson Tatum, on vous laisse deviner qui tire la tronche ce matin

Oh la belle carotte made in Boston.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Jokic : 92 points

– Joel Embiid : 88 points

– Luka Doncic : 69 points

– Trae Young : 68 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 58 points

– Ivica Zubac : 57 points

– Mo Bamba : 55 points

– Ja Morant : 54 points

– Terence Davis : 51 points

– Domantas Sabonis, LaMarcus Aldridge, Caris LeVert : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– LeBron James, Saddiq Bey : 48 points

– Rudy Gobert, Dejounte Muray, Caleb Martin : 47 points

– Lauri Markkanen : 46 points

– Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier : 45 points

– De’Aaron Fox, Jaren Jackson Jr. : 43 points

– Aaron Gordon : 42 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Dennis Schroder, Jusuf Nurkic : 41 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Kyrie Irving, D’Angelo Russell, Devin Vassell, Onyeka Okongwu : 39 points

– Reggie Jackson, Garrison Mathews, Ayo Dosunmu : 38 points

– Nikola Vucevic, Bradley Beal, Tobias Harris, Kelly Olynyk : 37 points

– Anfernee Simons, Cory Joseph : 36 points

– Monte Morris, Marvin Bagley III : 34 points

– Talen Horton-Tucker, Chuma Okeke : 33 points

– John Collins, Jakob Poeltl, George Hill, Day’Ron Sharpe : 32 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns, Malcolm Brogdon : 31 points

– Evan Mobley, Coby White, OG Anunoby, Miles Bridges, Aaron Wiggins : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Darius Garland, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford : 29 points

– Christian Wood, C.J. McCollum, Jordan Clarkson, De’Andre Hunter : 28 points

– Pascal Siakam : 27 points

– Mike Conley, LaMelo Ball, Harrison Barnes : 25 points

– Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Porter Jr., Tyrese Maxey  : 23 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 22 points

– Carmelo Anthony : 20 points

# Les belles carottes

– Keldon Johnson, Jarrett Allen : 18 points

– James Harden : 17 points

– Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner : 16 points

– Jrue Holiday, Cole Anthony : 15 points

– Russell Westbrook, Fred VanVleet : 14 points

– Gordon Hayward : 13 points

– Jalen Brunson : 10 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 9 points

– Jimmy Butler : 8 points

– Jayson Tatum : 4 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Lowry, Anthony Davis : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Mavericks – Suns
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Pelicans
  • 4h : Warriors – Pacers
