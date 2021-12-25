NBA Christmas Day – qui joue et qui ne joue pas ? James Harden de retour, Kevin Durant sur la touche, Giannis probablement en tenue

Ce soir, à partir de 18h, la NBA se met en mode Christmas Day avec cinq grosses affiches au menu. Malheureusement, avec le COVID, il y aura des absents de marque. Et la liste des joueurs dans le protocole COVID est tellement longue qu’on a du mal à y voir clair. Qui va jouer ? Qui va rester sur la touche ? On fait le point, équipe par équipe.

New York Knicks

Derrick Rose : OUT (cheville)

Nerlens Noel : OUT (protocole COVID)

_

R.J. Barrett : INCERTAIN (manque de rythme après protocole COVID)

_

Immanuel Quickley : DISPO (sorti du protocole COVID)

Atlanta Hawks

ESPN Sources: Hawks center Clint Capela has cleared Covid protocols and will play vs. the Knicks (noon, ESPN). Capela averages 11.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. Hawks still have eight players in protocols, including Trae Young. More on a two-hour NBA Countdown at 10 AM ET on ESP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2021

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game (1/3): C. Reddish (right ankle sprain): Probable

D. Wright (left ankle sprain): Probable

C. Capela (health and safety protocols): Out

S. Cooper (health and safety protocols): Out pic.twitter.com/ALCU2agnNC — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 24, 2021

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow (3/3): T. Luwawu-Cabarrot (health and safety protocols): Out

O. Okongwu (health and safety protocols): Out

L. Williams (health and safety protocols): Out

T. Young (health and safety protocols): Out pic.twitter.com/Fd9xuQJIs7 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 24, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez : OUT (dos)

_

Giannis Antetokounmpo : PARTICIPATION ATTENDUE (sorti du protocole sanitaire)

Donte DiVincenzo : DISPO (cheville / protocole COVID)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. Boston today (2:30 PM ET, ABC), sources tell ESPN. After 10 days in protocols, the two-time MVP had a strong workout on Friday and — barring a setback — is expected to be available. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will make his season debut on Christmas Day vs. the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. DiVincenzo was set to return Dec. 15 from June ankle surgery before entering protocols. Now, he’s back. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2021

Boston Celtics

Celtics not listed on the injury report: Jaylen Brown

Joe Johnson

Payton Pritchard

Dennis Schroder

Jayson Tatum

Robert Williams If they are signed before tomorrow's game, we can presumably add Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle to this list. https://t.co/L61p7yom9L — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 24, 2021

Phoenix Suns

No additions to the Suns' injury report. Kaminsky, Nader and Saric all still out. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) December 24, 2021

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole : OUT (protocole COVID)

Andrew Wiggins : OUT (protocole COVID)

Damion Lee : OUT (protocole COVID)

Moses Moody : OUT (protocole COVID)

James Wiseman : OUT (genou)

Klay Thompson : OUT (tendon d’Achille)

_

Andre Iguodala : INCERTAIN (genou)

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers’ status report for tmw’s game: pic.twitter.com/kXhJd4iKiM — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 24, 2021

Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash says James Harden will play tomorrow against the Lakers. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 24, 2021

Full Nets injury report says Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge remain in health and safety protocols. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP https://t.co/cYISTrLy1a pic.twitter.com/CCcB1SnuCu — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 24, 2021

Utah Jazz

RAS

Dallas Mavericks