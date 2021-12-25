News NBA

NBA Christmas Day – qui joue et qui ne joue pas ? James Harden de retour, Kevin Durant sur la touche, Giannis probablement en tenue

Kevin Durant James Harden 8 juin 2021

On fait le point.

Ce soir, à partir de 18h, la NBA se met en mode Christmas Day avec cinq grosses affiches au menu. Malheureusement, avec le COVID, il y aura des absents de marque. Et la liste des joueurs dans le protocole COVID est tellement longue qu’on a du mal à y voir clair. Qui va jouer ? Qui va rester sur la touche ? On fait le point, équipe par équipe.

New York Knicks

  • Derrick Rose : OUT (cheville)
  • Nerlens Noel : OUT (protocole COVID)
  • _
  • R.J. Barrett : INCERTAIN (manque de rythme après protocole COVID)
  • _
  • Immanuel Quickley : DISPO (sorti du protocole COVID)

Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Brook Lopez : OUT (dos)
  • _
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo : PARTICIPATION ATTENDUE (sorti du protocole sanitaire)
  • Donte DiVincenzo : DISPO (cheville / protocole COVID)

Boston Celtics

Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors 

  • Jordan Poole : OUT (protocole COVID)
  • Andrew Wiggins : OUT (protocole COVID)
  • Damion Lee : OUT (protocole COVID)
  • Moses Moody : OUT (protocole COVID)
  • James Wiseman : OUT (genou)
  • Klay Thompson : OUT (tendon d’Achille)
  • _
  • Andre Iguodala : INCERTAIN (genou)

Los Angeles Lakers

Brooklyn Nets

Utah Jazz 

  • RAS

Dallas Mavericks

