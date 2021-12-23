TrashTalk Fantasy League : Dennis Schroder a réussi l’exploit de faire encore moins bien que les mecs qui n’ont pas joué

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Cam Reddish : 52 points
– Jaylen Brown et Robert Williams III : 49 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 47 points
# Ils ont assuré
– John Collins : 45 points
– Jrue Holiday : 41 points
– Darius Garland : 36 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 35 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Khris Middleton et Darius Bazley : 34 points
– Kevin Love : 32 points
– DeMarcus Cousins et Eric Bledsoe : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Christian Wood : 28 points
– Jayson Tatum, Paul George et Franz Wagner : 26 points
– Ivica Zubac : 25 points
– Nikola Jokic : 23 points
– Josh Giddey : 22 points
– Harrison Barnes : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– Aaron Gordon et Luguentz Dort : 14 points
– Richaun Holmes : 10 points
– Ricky Rubio : 9 points
– Buddy Hield : 8 points
– Lauri Markkanen et Will Barton : 6 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jarrett Allen, De’Aaron Fox, Reggie Jackson, Evan Mobley, Trae Young, Jalen Green, Clint Capela, Cole Anthony, Kevin Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr. ET TOUS LES JOUEURS DES BULLS ET DES RAPTORS : 0 point
– Jae’Sean Tate : – 1 point
– Dennis Schroder : – 2 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pacers – Rockets
- 1h : Magic – Pelicans
- 1h : Sixers – Hawks
- 1h30 : Knicks – Pistons
- 1h30 : Heat – Wizards
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Bucks
- 3h : Nuggets – Hornets
- 3h : Suns – Thunder
- 3h : Jazz – Wolves
- 4h : Warriors – Grizzlies
- 4h30 : Lakers – Spurs
- reporté : Blazers – Nets