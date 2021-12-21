Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Dejounte Murray continue de faire des heureux, en TTFL et sur toute la planète basket

Dejounte Murray 21 décembre 2021

Un Joel Embiid qui cartonne, Rudy Gobert et Dejounte Murray au sommet et le duo Tatum / Curry qui déçoit, voilà pour les gros titres de cette TTFL du jour.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Joel Embiid : 65 points

– Rudy Gobert : 56 points

– Dejounte Murray : 51 points

– Seth Curry : 46 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Tobias Harris : 44 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 43 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 40 points

– Jaylen Brown et Draymond Green : 39 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Christian Wood, Jakob Poeltl et Lonzo Ball : 38 points

– Paul George : 36 points

– Desmond Bane : 35 points

– Coby White et Damion Lee : 34 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et LaMelo Ball : 32 points

– Ja Morant : 31 points

– Harrison Barnes : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Stephen Curry : 29 points

– Jayson Tatum : 28 points

– Josh Giddey et Ivica Zubac : 27 points

– Miles Bridges : 26 points

– Terry Rozier : 25 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 24 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 23 points

# Les belles carottes

– Donovan Mitchell : 21 points

– Buddy Hield : 20 points

– Mike Conley : 19 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 17 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 16 points

– Dillon Brooks : 12 points

– Reggie Jackson : 8 points

– Dennis Schroder : 7 points

– Alex Caruso et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 3 points

– De’Aaron Fox, Robert Williams, Al Horford, Zach LaVine, Jalen Green ET TOUS LES JOUEURS DES RAPTORS ET DU MAGIC : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Heat – Pacers
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Pistons
  • 2h : Pelicans – Blazers
  • 2h30 : Mavs – Wolves
  • 4h : Lakers – Suns
  • reporté : Nets – Wizards
