TrashTalk Fantasy League : Dejounte Murray continue de faire des heureux, en TTFL et sur toute la planète basket

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 65 points
– Rudy Gobert : 56 points
– Dejounte Murray : 51 points
– Seth Curry : 46 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Tobias Harris : 44 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 43 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 40 points
– Jaylen Brown et Draymond Green : 39 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Christian Wood, Jakob Poeltl et Lonzo Ball : 38 points
– Paul George : 36 points
– Desmond Bane : 35 points
– Coby White et Damion Lee : 34 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et LaMelo Ball : 32 points
– Ja Morant : 31 points
– Harrison Barnes : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Stephen Curry : 29 points
– Jayson Tatum : 28 points
– Josh Giddey et Ivica Zubac : 27 points
– Miles Bridges : 26 points
– Terry Rozier : 25 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 24 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 23 points
# Les belles carottes
– Donovan Mitchell : 21 points
– Buddy Hield : 20 points
– Mike Conley : 19 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 17 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 16 points
– Dillon Brooks : 12 points
– Reggie Jackson : 8 points
– Dennis Schroder : 7 points
– Alex Caruso et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 3 points
– De’Aaron Fox, Robert Williams, Al Horford, Zach LaVine, Jalen Green ET TOUS LES JOUEURS DES RAPTORS ET DU MAGIC : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Heat – Pacers
- 1h30 : Knicks – Pistons
- 2h : Pelicans – Blazers
- 2h30 : Mavs – Wolves
- 4h : Lakers – Suns
- reporté : Nets – Wizards