TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid qui croise la raquette des Hornets, on se doutait que ça risquait d’être violent

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 83 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 61 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 57 points
– Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 51 points
– Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Trae Young : 48 points
– Jarrett Allen : 47 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 45 points
– Zach LaVine : 43 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 42 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 41 points
– Cade Cunningham, Steven Adams : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Dejounte Murray : 39 points
– Nikola Jokic, Jrue Holiday, Luguentz Dort : 37 points
– Tobias Harris, Lonzo Ball, Danilo Gallinari : 36 points
– Clint Capela, Monte Morris : 34 points
– Desmond Bane, Jeff Green : 33 points
– Kyle Lowry, Wendell Carter Jr. : 32 points
– Paul George, Chris Paul, Malcolm Brogdon, Malik Beasley : 31 points
– Khris Middleton, Jerami Grant, Norman Powell, Lauri Markkanen : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Tyler Herro : 29 points
– Franz Wagner : 27 points
– Anthony Edwards : 26 points
– Deandre Ayton, Montrezl Harrell : 24 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 22 points
– Draymond Green, Miles Bridges : 20 points
– Evan Mobley, Jordan Poole : 19 points
– Mikal Bridges : 18 points
– Reggie Jackson, Keldon Johnson, Will Barton : 17 points
– Jimmy Butler : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Darius Garland, Gordon Hayward : 14 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 13 points
– Myles Turner : 12 points
– DeMar DeRozan (DNP), Cole Anthony : 0 point
– Seth Curry : -2 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Mavericks – Nets
- 2h30 : Spurs – Knicks
- 4h : Lakers – Celtics