TrashTalk Fantasy League : tous les pivots carburent sauf Joel Embiid, une phrase tellement crédible en TTFL

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jonas Valanciunas : 72 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 60 points
– Nikola Jokic : 54 points
– Jarrett Allen : 53 points
– Rudy Gobert : 51 points
– Christian Wood, Terry Rozier : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Domantas Sabonis : 47 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 46 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 45 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 44 points
– Brandon Ingram : 43 points
– Bam Adebayo : 41 points
– Lauri Markkanen : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Dejounte Murray : 39 points
– Luka Doncic, D’Angelo Russell, Seth Curry : 38 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns, Malcolm Brogdon : 37 points
– Kyle Lowry : 36 points
– Zach LaVine : 35 points
– Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jordan Clarkson, Franz Wagner, Derrick White : 34 points
– Mo Bamba : 33 points
– Lonzo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Aaron Gordon, Anfernee Simons : 32 points
– Jae’Sean Tate : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Joel Embiid : 29 points
– Paul George, Darius Garland, Spencer Dinwiddie, Daniel Gafford : 27 points
– C.J. McCollum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 26 points
– Keldon Johnson, Will Barton : 25 points
– Reggie Jackson, Alex Caruso : 24 points
– Tobias Harris : 23 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 21 points
– Miles Bridges, Andre Drummond : 20 points
– Bradley Beal, Evan Mobley : 18 points
– Damian Lillard, Montrezl Harrell : 17 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Ricky Rubio : 15 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 11 points
– Caris LeVert : 5 points
– Mike Conley, Tim Hardaway Jr. : 3 points
– Jimmy Butler (DNP) : 0 point
– Terrence Ross : – 5 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Raptors – Grizzlies
- 1h30 : Nets – Knicks
- 4h : Kings – Lakers
- 4h : Blazers – Pistons
- 4h : Suns – Warriors