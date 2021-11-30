Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : tous les pivots carburent sauf Joel Embiid, une phrase tellement crédible en TTFL

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jonas Valanciunas : 72 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 60 points

– Nikola Jokic : 54 points

– Jarrett Allen : 53 points

– Rudy Gobert : 51 points

– Christian Wood, Terry Rozier : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Domantas Sabonis : 47 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 46 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 45 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 44 points

– Brandon Ingram : 43 points

– Bam Adebayo : 41 points

– Lauri Markkanen : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Dejounte Murray : 39 points

– Luka Doncic, D’Angelo Russell, Seth Curry : 38 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns, Malcolm Brogdon : 37 points

– Kyle Lowry : 36 points

– Zach LaVine : 35 points

– Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jordan Clarkson, Franz Wagner, Derrick White : 34 points

– Mo Bamba : 33 points

– Lonzo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Aaron Gordon, Anfernee Simons : 32 points

– Jae’Sean Tate : 31 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Joel Embiid : 29 points

– Paul George, Darius Garland, Spencer Dinwiddie, Daniel Gafford : 27 points

– C.J. McCollum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 26 points

– Keldon Johnson, Will Barton : 25 points

– Reggie Jackson, Alex Caruso : 24 points

– Tobias Harris : 23 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 21 points

– Miles Bridges, Andre Drummond : 20 points

– Bradley Beal, Evan Mobley : 18 points

– Damian Lillard, Montrezl Harrell : 17 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Ricky Rubio : 15 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 11 points

– Caris LeVert : 5 points

– Mike Conley, Tim Hardaway Jr. : 3 points

Jimmy Butler (DNP) : 0 point

– Terrence Ross : – 5 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Raptors – Grizzlies
  • 1h30 : Nets – Knicks
  • 4h : Kings – Lakers
  • 4h : Blazers – Pistons
  • 4h : Suns – Warriors
