TrashTalk Fantasy League : stat utile, Joel Embiid a fait 86 points de plus que DeMar DeRozan

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 86 points
– Kevin Durant : 61 points
– Nikola Jokic : 52 points
– Anthony Davis : 47 points
– Myles Turner : 45 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 43 points
– Tyler Herro : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Precious Achiuwa : 37 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 36 points
– Domantas Sabonis et Danny Green : 35 points
– Jordan Clarkson, Lonnie Walker IV, Will Barton et LeBron James : 34 points
– Keldon Johnson et Andrew Wiggins : 32 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic et Caris LeVert : 31 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Dejounte Murray : 29 points
– DeMarcus Cousins et Duncan Robinson : 28 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. et George Hill : 27 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 25 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge et Kyle Kuzma : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Dwight Howard, Dennis Schroder et Stephen Curry : 23 points
– Christian Wood, Mike Conley et James Harden : 22 points
– Ben Simmons et Paul Millsap : 21 points
– Draymond Green : 19 points
– Jamal Murray : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Malcolm Brogdon et Eric Gordon : 15 points
– Jarrett Allen : 14 points
– Al Horford : 13 points
– John Wall et James Wiseman : 12 points
– Rudy Gobert : 9 points
– Larry Nance Jr. : 2 points
– Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler, Michael Porter Jr., Kyrie Irving, Collin Sexton, Andre Drummond, Darius Garland, DeMar DeRozan, Victor Oladipo, Eric Pachall, et tous les joueurs de Celtics-Bulls : 0 point
# Le programme de ce soir
- Wizards-Jazz : reporté
- Celtics-Magic : reporté
- Hornets-Mavericks
- Pistons-Bucks
- Knicks-Nets
- Wolves-Grizzlies
- Thunder-Lakers
- Suns-Hawks
- Clippers-Pelicans
- Kings-Blazers