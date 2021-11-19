Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Dejounte Murray ne le sait pas encore, mais il vient de se faire beaucoup d’ennemis

Par
Publié le
Dejounte Murray

Un popular pick à 7, ça fait combien de gens qui maudissent Dejounte Murray ?

Source image : Youtube / San Antonio Spurs

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

C'est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Jokic : 57 points

– Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry : 55 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 47 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Gary Trent Jr. : 44 points

– Bradley Beal et Ja Morant : 42 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 38 points

– Will Barton et Tyrese Maxey : 37 points

– Fred VanVleet : 36 points

– Paul George, Rudy Gay : 35 points

– Rudy Gobert : 34 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Bam Adebayo : 33 points

– P.J. Tucker et Dean Wade : 31 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Royce O’Neal : 28 points

– Seth Curry : 27 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr., Montrezl Harrell, Brandon Clarke : 26 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love : 24 points

– Tobias Harris, D’Angelo Russell, Keldon Johnson : 23 points

– Darius Garland : 22 points

– Anthony Edwards, Reggie Jackson : 21 points

– Draymond Green : 20 points

– Kyle Lowry : 19 points

– Scottie Barnes : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Mike Conley : 14 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 11 points

– Andre Drummond, Andrew Wiggins : 8 points

– Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Poole : 7 points

– Ricky Rubio : 2 points

Spencer Dinwiddie, Tyler Herro et Jarrett Allen : 0 point

– Pascal Siakam : -4 points

– Jonathan Kuminga : -7 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Warriors
  • 1h : Hornets – Pacers
  • 1h30 : Nets – Magic
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Lakers
  • 2h : Pelicans – Clippers
  • 2h : Bucks – Thunder
  • 3h : Nuggets – Bulls
  • 4h : Kings – Raptors
  • 4h : Suns – Mavericks
