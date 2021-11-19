TrashTalk Fantasy League : Dejounte Murray ne le sait pas encore, mais il vient de se faire beaucoup d’ennemis

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Nikola Jokic : 57 points
– Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry : 55 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 47 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Gary Trent Jr. : 44 points
– Bradley Beal et Ja Morant : 42 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 38 points
– Will Barton et Tyrese Maxey : 37 points
– Fred VanVleet : 36 points
– Paul George, Rudy Gay : 35 points
– Rudy Gobert : 34 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Bam Adebayo : 33 points
– P.J. Tucker et Dean Wade : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Royce O’Neal : 28 points
– Seth Curry : 27 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr., Montrezl Harrell, Brandon Clarke : 26 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love : 24 points
– Tobias Harris, D’Angelo Russell, Keldon Johnson : 23 points
– Darius Garland : 22 points
– Anthony Edwards, Reggie Jackson : 21 points
– Draymond Green : 20 points
– Kyle Lowry : 19 points
– Scottie Barnes : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Mike Conley : 14 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 11 points
– Andre Drummond, Andrew Wiggins : 8 points
– Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Poole : 7 points
– Ricky Rubio : 2 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie, Tyler Herro et Jarrett Allen : 0 point
– Pascal Siakam : -4 points
– Jonathan Kuminga : -7 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Warriors
- 1h : Hornets – Pacers
- 1h30 : Nets – Magic
- 1h30 : Celtics – Lakers
- 2h : Pelicans – Clippers
- 2h : Bucks – Thunder
- 3h : Nuggets – Bulls
- 4h : Kings – Raptors
- 4h : Suns – Mavericks