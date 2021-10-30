Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : le Heat hausse le ton, le Big Three de 2022 a-t-il quelque chose à envier à celui de 2012 ?

La Conférence Est a désormais quatre leaders. Le Heat et son Big Three 3.0, les Bulls et leur MVP Alex Caruso, les Wizards de Los Angeles et les Knicks du GOAT Vavane. Retour sur une nuit pleine de folie et de crossovers criminels, et bon week-end à tous.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Raptors – Magic : 110-109
- Nets – Pacers : 105-98
- Heat – Hornets : 114-99
- Pelicans – Kings : 109-113
- Nuggets – Mavericks : 106-75
- Blazers – Clippers : 111-92
- Lakers – Cavs : 113-101
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Scottie Barnes continue son barouf et commence à causer dans la course au ROY
- Kevin Durant a pulvérisé l’honneur de Torrey Craig
- Du coup le career high de Torrey est passé complètement au second plan
- James Harden avait filé un biffeton aux arbitres
- Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo et Tyler Herro ont tout d’un effrayant monstre à trois têtes
- Du coup le Heat a tapé sur Charlotte et rejoint le groupe de tête à l’Est
- Les Kings ont encore gagné et sont désormais dans le positif
- Harrison Barnes est dans la forme de sa vie
- Pas de match entre les Nuggets et les Mavs, Nikola Jokic n’a même pas eu besoin de scorer plus de dix points
- Frank Ntilikina en a profité pour jouer une vingtaine de minutes
- Damian Lillard a retrouvé sa montre et les Blazers ont retrouvé une défense et un banc
- Et Paul George et ses 42 pions étaient bien seuls face à tout ça
- Les jeunes Cavs ont encore performé mais les futurs Hall Of Famers de L.A. ont tué le match au dernier quart-temps
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
Mo Bamba cleans up for the slam 💪
Watch the @OrlandoMagic and Raptors NOW on NBA League Pass!
📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/HdDHEwuAWn
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
SOARIN’ SCOTTIE ✈
Scottie Barnes goes coast-to-coast for the slam on NBA League Pass!
Watch Q2 action now ➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/k3aZzBON3i
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Jimmy Butler drains the pull-up and the @MiamiHEAT are on an 11-0 run on ESPN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1QXLR7tZjv
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Domantas Sabonis swipes it and Chris Duarte finishes for the @Pacers 🏁
Pacers lead the Nets in Q1 on NBA League Pass.
📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/kxiIRzbxje
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Scottie’s putting on a show at home 👀
Barnes has 19 PTS (8-of-11) and 6 REB as the @Raptors lead the Magic at the break on NBA League Pass. #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/Vmw1rZNTBt
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
KEVIN DURANT 😱
What a move to get free for the triple!@BrooklynNets and Pacers heading into Q2 on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/qXZnrFv2d8
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Tyler Herro off the backboard at the buzzer 🚨@MiamiHeat and Hornets ➡ Q2 on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/kKPdiQS5cQ
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
The crossover.
The spot-up.
The swish.
Kevin Durant in #PhantomCam. pic.twitter.com/EVSm4GS4mC
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Tyler Herro with the TOUGH turnaround 😤
He’s got a game-high 18 PTS on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/r7zLACly6X
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
The James Harden stepback is GOOD 💰@BrooklynNets and Pacers are trading buckets on NBA League Pass ➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/iWaFldxI1P
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
18 PTS off the bench 🔥@raf_tyler is leading the way for the @MiamiHEAT! Second half action NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/bqrwOfZ16c
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Harden. HYPED. #PhantomCam.@BrooklynNets lead in Q3 on NBA League Pass.
📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/lsXGndVyiq
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Gary Trent Jr. ➡ OG Anunoby@Raptors turning defense into offense on NBA League Pass 👀➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Lte3BwEPsH
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Back-to-back triples from Miles Bridges has the @hornets back within 11 in Q3 on ESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/G3mMoEtLjA
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
LaMarcus Aldridge passes 20,000 career points 🙌@BrooklynNets lead in Q4 on NBA League Pass.
📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/CcxTvI3m73
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Putting in work in the paint 💥
Bam (26 PTS, 17 REB) muscles inside to extend the @MiamiHEAT lead on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/FuLppgj9BY
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Campazzo dances free for the triple 👀@nuggets and Mavericks live on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/O91RzVHwBj
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
#NBAFamily ❤@cody_martin15 and @Calebmartin14 exchange jerseys in their first meeting as opponents. pic.twitter.com/DKizT41ubz
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Feeling it in the fourth 🔥@FredVanVleet catches fire for 16 PTS in the fourth quarter to seal the @Raptors win! pic.twitter.com/8H4uYeNYib
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Cody Zeller beats the buzzer with the tip-in and the @trailblazers take the lead into Q2 on NBA League Pass!
📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/yoTxEvG1pC
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Russ to the rim 🚀@Lakers and Cavaliers live on NBA League Pass!
👀➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/cFQIu0sBcl
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Jimmy BUCKETS 💰
32 PTS and 10 REB for @JimmyButler as the @MiamiHEAT improve to 4-1 on the season. pic.twitter.com/D3Ev8dAc9U
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Harden gets it done at home 👀@JHarden13 stuffs the stats sheet with 29 PTS, 8 REB and 8 AST in the @BrooklynNets win. pic.twitter.com/VRWVBK1EXE
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Darius Garland works the crossover into the smooth fadeaway 💼
Watch the @cavs and Lakers on NBA League Pass!
📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/eOKpSQSrVY
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Rocking the rim 😤
Darius Garland dishes and Evan Mobley rises for the slam! @cavs and Lakers midway through Q2 on NBA League Pass.
👀: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/j5lL3Lxctd
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
The HUGE swat from LeBron 🚫@Lakers and Cavs LIVE on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/oAp0OEpDxA
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
LEBRON FROM THE LOGO 😱@Lakers and Cavs midway through Q3 on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/rtVrCeLpfu
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Russ ➡ LeBron
The @Lakers race down the floor for the flashy finish!
It’s all tied up at the break on NBA League Pass.
📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/F3K9b20gmh
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Paul George is up to 37 PTS heading into the fourth on NBA League Pass 🔥
Watch Q4 action between the @LAClippers and Trail Blazers now ➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/bqiBy7nU0B
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
So nice, he did it twice 🎯🎯
Damian Lillard knocks down back-to-back stepback triples to extend the @trailblazers lead!
Q4 action on NBA League Pass NOW! pic.twitter.com/MO2NIpU2xC
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Evan Mobley flies in for the alley-oop and the career-high!
The rookie is up to 20 PTS on NBA League Pass!
📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/4WpCxVhx0O
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Melo for 👌 and the lead!@cavs 85@Lakers 88
Q4 upcoming on NBA League Pass!
📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/xNbDbhQUJE
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Melo from downtown!
He’s made 5 triples and the @Lakers lead it late on NBA League Pass.
👀➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/KBuTemreLF
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
25 PTS and 5 3PM, @Dame_Lillard leads the scoring charge for the @trailblazers in their home win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KfXT0240tA
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
A scoring barrage from @Yg_Trece!
Paul George drops 42 PTS with 6 3PM for the @LAClippers 👀 pic.twitter.com/A5y1diWAu3
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
26 from @KingJames
24 from @carmeloanthony
The @Lakers pick up the win as LeBron and Melo combine for 50! pic.twitter.com/kDISMsSErp
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
Kevin Durant in his bag 💼@KDTrey5 added another highlight to his reel of incredible dribble moves from his career 😱 pic.twitter.com/iMrfU6jn1Z
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
The @Raptors hold on to defend homecourt against the Magic!
Scottie Barnes: 21 PTS, 9 REB
Fred VanVleet: 19 PTS, 6 AST
Gary Trent Jr.: 19 PTS, 3 REB
Cole Anthony: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/v7WCHmYNxM
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 23h : Wizards – Celtics
- 1h : Pistons – Raptors
- 1h : Pelicans – Knicks
- 1h30 : Pacers – Raptors
- 1h30 : Sixers – Hawks
- 2h : Bulls – Jazz
- 2h : Grizzlies – Heat
- 2h : Bucks – Spurs
- 2h : Wolves – Nuggets
- 2h30 : Warriors – Thunder
- 3h : Suns – Cavs
A peine le temps de souffler qu’on doit déjà repartir au combat avec onze foutus matchs au programme ce soir. D’ici-là ? Une sieste, une choucroute, une sieste et une morbiflette. Week-end de rêve t’as vu.