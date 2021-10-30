Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : le Heat hausse le ton, le Big Three de 2022 a-t-il quelque chose à envier à celui de 2012 ?

La Conférence Est a désormais quatre leaders. Le Heat et son Big Three 3.0, les Bulls et leur MVP Alex Caruso, les Wizards de Los Angeles et les Knicks du GOAT Vavane. Retour sur une nuit pleine de folie et de crossovers criminels, et bon week-end à tous.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Raptors – Magic : 110-109

Nets – Pacers : 105-98

Heat – Hornets : 114-99

Pelicans – Kings : 109-113

Nuggets – Mavericks : 106-75

Blazers – Clippers : 111-92

Lakers – Cavs : 113-101

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Mo Bamba cleans up for the slam 💪



SOARIN' SCOTTIE ✈ Scottie Barnes goes coast-to-coast for the slam

Jimmy Butler drains the pull-up and the @MiamiHEAT are on an 11-0 run on ESPN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1QXLR7tZjv — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Domantas Sabonis swipes it and Chris Duarte finishes for the @Pacers 🏁



Scottie’s putting on a show at home 👀 Barnes has 19 PTS (8-of-11) and 6 REB as the @Raptors lead the Magic at the break on NBA League Pass. #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/Vmw1rZNTBt — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

KEVIN DURANT 😱 What a move to get free for the triple!@BrooklynNets and Pacers heading into Q2 on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/qXZnrFv2d8 — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Tyler Herro off the backboard at the buzzer 🚨@MiamiHeat and Hornets ➡ Q2 on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/kKPdiQS5cQ — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Tyler Herro with the TOUGH turnaround 😤 He’s got a game-high 18 PTS on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/r7zLACly6X — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

The James Harden stepback is GOOD 💰@BrooklynNets and Pacers are trading buckets on NBA League Pass ➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/iWaFldxI1P — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

18 PTS off the bench 🔥@raf_tyler is leading the way for the @MiamiHEAT! Second half action NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/bqrwOfZ16c — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Gary Trent Jr. ➡ OG Anunoby@Raptors turning defense into offense on NBA League Pass 👀➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Lte3BwEPsH — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Back-to-back triples from Miles Bridges has the @hornets back within 11 in Q3 on ESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/G3mMoEtLjA — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

LaMarcus Aldridge passes 20,000 career points 🙌



Putting in work in the paint 💥 Bam (26 PTS, 17 REB) muscles inside to extend the @MiamiHEAT lead on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/FuLppgj9BY — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Campazzo dances free for the triple 👀@nuggets and Mavericks live on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/O91RzVHwBj — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Feeling it in the fourth 🔥@FredVanVleet catches fire for 16 PTS in the fourth quarter to seal the @Raptors win! pic.twitter.com/8H4uYeNYib — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Cody Zeller beats the buzzer with the tip-in and the @trailblazers take the lead into Q2

Russ to the rim 🚀



Jimmy BUCKETS 💰 32 PTS and 10 REB for @JimmyButler as the @MiamiHEAT improve to 4-1 on the season. pic.twitter.com/D3Ev8dAc9U — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Harden gets it done at home 👀@JHarden13 stuffs the stats sheet with 29 PTS, 8 REB and 8 AST in the @BrooklynNets win. pic.twitter.com/VRWVBK1EXE — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Darius Garland works the crossover into the smooth fadeaway 💼



Rocking the rim 😤 Darius Garland dishes and Evan Mobley rises for the slam!



The HUGE swat from LeBron 🚫@Lakers and Cavs LIVE on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/oAp0OEpDxA — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

LEBRON FROM THE LOGO 😱@Lakers and Cavs midway through Q3 on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/rtVrCeLpfu — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Russ ➡ LeBron The @Lakers race down the floor for the flashy finish! It's all tied up at the break



Paul George is up to 37 PTS heading into the fourth

So nice, he did it twice 🎯🎯 Damian Lillard knocks down back-to-back stepback triples to extend the @trailblazers lead! Q4 action on NBA League Pass NOW! pic.twitter.com/MO2NIpU2xC — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Evan Mobley flies in for the alley-oop and the career-high! The rookie is up to 20 PTS



Melo from downtown! He's made 5 triples and the @Lakers lead it late



25 PTS and 5 3PM, @Dame_Lillard leads the scoring charge for the @trailblazers in their home win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KfXT0240tA — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

A scoring barrage from @Yg_Trece! Paul George drops 42 PTS with 6 3PM for the @LAClippers 👀 pic.twitter.com/A5y1diWAu3 — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

26 from @KingJames

24 from @carmeloanthony The @Lakers pick up the win as LeBron and Melo combine for 50! pic.twitter.com/kDISMsSErp — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Kevin Durant in his bag 💼@KDTrey5 added another highlight to his reel of incredible dribble moves from his career 😱 pic.twitter.com/iMrfU6jn1Z — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 The @Raptors hold on to defend homecourt against the Magic! Scottie Barnes: 21 PTS, 9 REB

Fred VanVleet: 19 PTS, 6 AST

Gary Trent Jr.: 19 PTS, 3 REB

Cole Anthony: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/v7WCHmYNxM — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

23h : Wizards – Celtics

1h : Pistons – Raptors

1h : Pelicans – Knicks

1h30 : Pacers – Raptors

1h30 : Sixers – Hawks

2h : Bulls – Jazz

2h : Grizzlies – Heat

2h : Bucks – Spurs

2h : Wolves – Nuggets

2h30 : Warriors – Thunder

3h : Suns – Cavs

A peine le temps de souffler qu’on doit déjà repartir au combat avec onze foutus matchs au programme ce soir. D’ici-là ? Une sieste, une choucroute, une sieste et une morbiflette. Week-end de rêve t’as vu.