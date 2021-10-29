Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Evan Fournier a 29 ans, et comme cadeau les Knicks lui ont offert la première place à l’Est

Petite nuit qui se termine, avec deux main events qui ont sacrément rythmé notre nuit. Un premier choc à l’Est, qui a vu les Knicks s’imposer in extremis face à des Bulls qui revenaient forts, et un second à l’Ouest, théâtre de la maladresse de Steph Curry en fin de match et de la victoire méritée des Grizzlies de Ja Morant. On vous résume tout ça en deuspi ? Allez !

# Les résultats de la nuit

Sixers – Pistons : 110-102

Wizards – Hawks : 122-111

Bulls – Knicks : 103-104

Rockets – Jazz : 91-122

Mavericks – Spurs : 104-99

Warriors – Grizzlies : 91-104

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Andre Drummond affrontait son ancienne franchise mais c’est surtout Joel Embiid qui a salement piétiné les Pistons. Cinq matchs, cinq défaites, Cade Cunningham qui ne trouve pas l’entrée de la salle, quel beau début de saison dans le Michigan

Les Wizards enchainent et font décidément partie des belles surprises de ce début de saison

Trae Young en a déjà marre des nouvelles règles

Les Knicks ont démarré très fort, les Bulls ont fini très fort, mais pas assez pour empêcher New York d’aller gratter une victoire aux forceps

Evan Fournier a 29 ans aujourd’hui alors on ne parle pas de son match d’hier, même s’il a très bien défendu

Joakim Noah a été honoré

Derrick Rose a été acclamé

Le Jazz poursuivent leur parcours de santé, faut le dire les gars si c’est trop facile

16 points et 14 rebonds pour Rudy Gobert aka le favori dans la course au MVP

Les Spurs menaient 19-1 face aux Mavs. Oui oui, 19-1

Mais Luka Doncic et ses couverts ont finalement pris le derby face aux pupilles de Pop

Frank Ntilikina a joué 14 minutes et il a planté deux fois du parking

Les Warriors ont perdu leur premier match de la saison, à domicile, face aux Grizzlies

Merci Stephen Curry qui a décidé de ne plus mettre un seul tir en fin de match

Merci Ja Morant aussi, encore auteur d’un énorme match

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

L’accueil du United Center pour Derrick Rose… ❤️pic.twitter.com/CbxmuRE73P — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021

La question désormais, c’est savoir si Alex Caruso sera All-Star remplaçant ou All-Star titulaire.pic.twitter.com/Xrxg6U0o7h — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021

Put it on the deck & throw down.

Triple threat into a pullup J. Joel Embiid showing his full arsenal on NBA League Pass ⤵️https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/hJiYcHjm6i — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2021

This Bradley Beal 🌪️ is wild. Watch WAS/ATL on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/nk8SfHx4Tt — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2021

Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson become the first two players of Filipino descent to share the court in an NBA game! 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/waKSIfVwCA — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Luka Doncic and Bryn Forbes trade 3s to close a WILD first half 🔥 23-3 @spurs opening run.

31-4 @dallasmavs run in response. 2-point game…we still have 24 minutes left on NBA League Pass! ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/zOuRtG6fi5 — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Steph dances and splashes.. @warriors rolling early on NBA League Pass! Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/alCKYXSrGn — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Luka getting into his stepback bag 😳 Late 4Q on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/SFxTlCgBOc — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Steph off one-leg?

From out there!? Just stop it. He’s got 22 at halftime.. watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/eHn6Sk4hfd — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Ja ties his career high with 18 in the 3Q 🔥@memgrizz 73@warriors 79 Catch the 4Q on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/VJj1Zr837D — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Steph’s 30-footer off 1 leg in #PhantomCam.. he’s up to 36 points on League Pass. 10 minutes left ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/XEBZjTTPEs — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Ja from DEEEEP 🔭@memgrizz up 3 with 3 minutes left…Watch Live on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhwCNy pic.twitter.com/hsGGRCFsm8 — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

🚫 SLO-MO SAYS NO 🚫@memgrizz up 1 under 1 minute in OT.. Watch on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhwCNy pic.twitter.com/cn2IDKQJbg — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Ja spins in.

He’s got 30. 57.2 left in OT.. Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhwCNy pic.twitter.com/BGIcDy6Qdg — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Bradley Beal’s balanced night leads the @WashWizards to 4-1! Montrezl Harrell: 25 PTS, 13 REB

Kyle Kuzma: 21 PTS, 3 STL

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 21 PTS, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/J1AzS8zl9m — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir

1h : Raptors – Magic

1h30 : Nets – Pacers

1h30 : Heat – Hornets

2h : Pelicans – Kings

4h : Nuggets – Mavericks

4h : Blazers – Clippers

4h30 : Lakers – Cavs

Le soleil vient de se lever, encore une belle journée, l’ami du petit-déjeuner, c’est le résumé. La suite ? Ce soir, pour une soirée de plus dans le grand livre de notre vie de fan NBA. Ca ne s’arrête jamais, c’est ça qu’on aime.