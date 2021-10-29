Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Evan Fournier a 29 ans, et comme cadeau les Knicks lui ont offert la première place à l’Est

Petite nuit qui se termine, avec deux main events qui ont sacrément rythmé notre nuit. Un premier choc à l’Est, qui a vu les Knicks s’imposer in extremis face à des Bulls qui revenaient forts, et un second à l’Ouest, théâtre de la maladresse de Steph Curry en fin de match et de la victoire méritée des Grizzlies de Ja Morant. On vous résume tout ça en deuspi ? Allez !
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Sixers – Pistons : 110-102
- Wizards – Hawks : 122-111
- Bulls – Knicks : 103-104
- Rockets – Jazz : 91-122
- Mavericks – Spurs : 104-99
- Warriors – Grizzlies : 91-104
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Andre Drummond affrontait son ancienne franchise mais c’est surtout Joel Embiid qui a salement piétiné les Pistons. Cinq matchs, cinq défaites, Cade Cunningham qui ne trouve pas l’entrée de la salle, quel beau début de saison dans le Michigan
- Les Wizards enchainent et font décidément partie des belles surprises de ce début de saison
- Trae Young en a déjà marre des nouvelles règles
- Les Knicks ont démarré très fort, les Bulls ont fini très fort, mais pas assez pour empêcher New York d’aller gratter une victoire aux forceps
- Evan Fournier a 29 ans aujourd’hui alors on ne parle pas de son match d’hier, même s’il a très bien défendu
- Joakim Noah a été honoré
- Derrick Rose a été acclamé
- Le Jazz poursuivent leur parcours de santé, faut le dire les gars si c’est trop facile
- 16 points et 14 rebonds pour Rudy Gobert aka le favori dans la course au MVP
- Les Spurs menaient 19-1 face aux Mavs. Oui oui, 19-1
- Mais Luka Doncic et ses couverts ont finalement pris le derby face aux pupilles de Pop
- Frank Ntilikina a joué 14 minutes et il a planté deux fois du parking
- Les Warriors ont perdu leur premier match de la saison, à domicile, face aux Grizzlies
- Merci Stephen Curry qui a décidé de ne plus mettre un seul tir en fin de match
- Merci Ja Morant aussi, encore auteur d’un énorme match
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021
L’accueil du United Center pour Derrick Rose… ❤️pic.twitter.com/CbxmuRE73P
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021
La question désormais, c’est savoir si Alex Caruso sera All-Star remplaçant ou All-Star titulaire.pic.twitter.com/Xrxg6U0o7h
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021
pic.twitter.com/E8a97Qqil8 https://t.co/GGp9Gk6v9N
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021
KCP cross & three!
Watch @WashWizards/@ATLHawks on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/utxSEmgaPD
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2021
Put it on the deck & throw down.
Triple threat into a pullup J.
Joel Embiid showing his full arsenal on NBA League Pass ⤵️https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/hJiYcHjm6i
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2021
Bradley Beal creates with the handle 🔥@WashWizards 42@ATLHawks 36
Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/fFJ6r4QWZc
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2021
This Bradley Beal 🌪️ is wild.
Watch WAS/ATL on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/nk8SfHx4Tt
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2021
Kemba up to Mitch.. 14-0 @nyknicks run early on @NBATV!
Watch: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/CWQ5hzYGH3
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson become the first two players of Filipino descent to share the court in an NBA game! 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/waKSIfVwCA
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Ben Gordon, @MisterCBooz and @LuolDeng9 in the building to honor newly named @chicagobulls ambassador and their former teammate, @JoakimNoah! pic.twitter.com/kYtA9UTjZI
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Luka Doncic and Bryn Forbes trade 3s to close a WILD first half 🔥
23-3 @spurs opening run.
31-4 @dallasmavs run in response.
2-point game…we still have 24 minutes left on NBA League Pass!
➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/zOuRtG6fi5
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Joel seals the @sixers win!@JoelEmbiid: 30 PTS, 18 REB pic.twitter.com/YwgBH3QidO
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
VUCEVIC FOR 3.
10-0 BULLS RUN.
14.8 seconds left on @NBATV…@chicagobulls ball.
Watch: https://t.co/rTTQ9EtLON pic.twitter.com/TUAa6OahQ9
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Steph dances and splashes.. @warriors rolling early on NBA League Pass!
Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/alCKYXSrGn
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Luka getting into his stepback bag 😳
Late 4Q on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/SFxTlCgBOc
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
The @warriors are moving the 🏀 on NBA League Pass!
Watch the 2Q: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/4XkOWiDzRm
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Steph off one-leg?
From out there!?
Just stop it.
He’s got 22 at halftime.. watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/eHn6Sk4hfd
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Another one-hander from Steph Curry 😱@warriors 68@memgrizz 65
Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/hmPsCuH5MS
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Ja ties his career high with 18 in the 3Q 🔥@memgrizz 73@warriors 79
Catch the 4Q on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/VJj1Zr837D
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Steph’s 30-footer off 1 leg in #PhantomCam.. he’s up to 36 points on League Pass.
10 minutes left ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/XEBZjTTPEs
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Ja from DEEEEP 🔭@memgrizz up 3 with 3 minutes left…Watch Live on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhwCNy pic.twitter.com/hsGGRCFsm8
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
🚫 SLO-MO SAYS NO 🚫@memgrizz up 1 under 1 minute in OT.. Watch on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhwCNy pic.twitter.com/cn2IDKQJbg
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
Ja spins in.
He’s got 30.
57.2 left in OT.. Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhwCNy pic.twitter.com/BGIcDy6Qdg
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Bradley Beal’s balanced night leads the @WashWizards to 4-1!
Montrezl Harrell: 25 PTS, 13 REB
Kyle Kuzma: 21 PTS, 3 STL
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 21 PTS, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/J1AzS8zl9m
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Raptors – Magic
- 1h30 : Nets – Pacers
- 1h30 : Heat – Hornets
- 2h : Pelicans – Kings
- 4h : Nuggets – Mavericks
- 4h : Blazers – Clippers
- 4h30 : Lakers – Cavs
Le soleil vient de se lever, encore une belle journée, l’ami du petit-déjeuner, c’est le résumé. La suite ? Ce soir, pour une soirée de plus dans le grand livre de notre vie de fan NBA. Ca ne s’arrête jamais, c’est ça qu’on aime.