Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Evan Fournier a 29 ans, et comme cadeau les Knicks lui ont offert la première place à l’Est

Les Knicks, les Hornets, les Bulls et les Wizards sont en tête de la Conférence Est. Relisez bien cette phrase. Encore une fois.

Petite nuit qui se termine, avec deux main events qui ont sacrément rythmé notre nuit. Un premier choc à l’Est, qui a vu les Knicks s’imposer in extremis face à des Bulls qui revenaient forts, et un second à l’Ouest, théâtre de la maladresse de Steph Curry en fin de match et de la victoire méritée des Grizzlies de Ja Morant. On vous résume tout ça en deuspi ? Allez !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Andre Drummond affrontait son ancienne franchise mais c’est surtout Joel Embiid qui a salement piétiné les Pistons. Cinq matchs, cinq défaites, Cade Cunningham qui ne trouve pas l’entrée de la salle, quel beau début de saison dans le Michigan
  • Les Wizards enchainent et font décidément partie des belles surprises de ce début de saison
  • Trae Young en a déjà marre des nouvelles règles
  • Les Knicks ont démarré très fort, les Bulls ont fini très fort, mais pas assez pour empêcher New York d’aller gratter une victoire aux forceps
  • Evan Fournier a 29 ans aujourd’hui alors on ne parle pas de son match d’hier, même s’il a très bien défendu
  • Joakim Noah a été honoré
  • Derrick Rose a été acclamé
  • Le Jazz poursuivent leur parcours de santé, faut le dire les gars si c’est trop facile
  • 16 points et 14 rebonds pour Rudy Gobert aka le favori dans la course au MVP
  • Les Spurs menaient 19-1 face aux Mavs. Oui oui, 19-1
  • Mais Luka Doncic et ses couverts ont finalement pris le derby face aux pupilles de Pop
  • Frank Ntilikina a joué 14 minutes et il a planté deux fois du parking
  • Les Warriors ont perdu leur premier match de la saison, à domicile, face aux Grizzlies
  • Merci Stephen Curry qui a décidé de ne plus mettre un seul tir en fin de match
  • Merci Ja Morant aussi, encore auteur d’un énorme match

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 29 octobre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Raptors – Magic
  • 1h30 : Nets – Pacers
  • 1h30 : Heat – Hornets
  • 2h : Pelicans – Kings
  • 4h : Nuggets – Mavericks
  • 4h : Blazers – Clippers
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Cavs

Le soleil vient de se lever, encore une belle journée, l’ami du petit-déjeuner, c’est le résumé. La suite ? Ce soir, pour une soirée de plus dans le grand livre de notre vie de fan NBA. Ca ne s’arrête jamais, c’est ça qu’on aime.

