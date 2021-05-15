TrashTalk Fantasy League : Jordan Poole best pick, merci la fin de saison régulière

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jordan Poole : 57 points
– Nikola Jokic : 53 points
– Louis King : 51 points
– Russell Westbrook : 49 points
– Rudy Gobert : 41 points
– Damian Jones, Kelly Olynyk, Nickeil Alexander-Walker et Justise Winslow : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Malachi Flynn, Mychal Mulder et Jalen Harris: 38 points
– Jarrett Allen : 37 points
– Ignas Brazdeikis et Naji Marshall : 36 points
– Luka Doncic et Seth Curry : 35 points
– Jalen Brunson : 34 points
– Kristaps Porzingis, Ben Simmons et Collin Sexton : 33 points
– Xavier Tillman, Gabriel Deck et Khyri Thomas : 32 points
– Serge Ibaka : 31 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic et Hamidou Diallo : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Joel Embiid : 28 points
– DeMarcus Cousins : 24 points
– Tobias Harris : 20 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Mike Conley et Cole Anthony : 15 points
– Davis Bertans : 14 points
– Rui Hachimura et Buddy Hield : 13 points
– Marcus Morris : 11 points
– Michael Porter Jr. : 10 points
– Wendell Carter Jr. : 7 points
– Nicolas Batum : 6 points
– Darius Garland : 4 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 3 points
– George Hill, Dwight Howard, Terrence Ross, Draymond Green, Christian Wood, Jonas Valanciunas, Gary Trent Jr, Brandon Clarke, Paul Millsap, Kevin Love, Dillon Brooks, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry, Jerami Grant, Lonzo Ball et Chris Boucher : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 19h : Knicks – Hornets
- 19h: Pacers – Lakers
- 19h : Nets – Bulls
- 20h : Spurs – Suns
- 20h : Wolves – Celtics
- 2h : Bucks – Heat