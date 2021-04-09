Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : disons que Chris Boucher a pris les Bulls et qu’il en a fait de la chair à saucisse

Boucherie, TrashTalk Fantasy League

Les blagues avec Chris Boucher ? On n’arrêtera JAMAIS.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Chris Boucher : 68 points

– Paul George : 56 points

– Jimmy Butler : 55 points

– Rudy Gobert : 50 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 49 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 48 points

– Pascal Siakam : 45 points

– Collin Sexton : 43 points

– Luka Doncic et Cory Joseph : 41 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Zach LaVine : 39 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 38 points

– Devin Booker, Taurean Prince et Isaiah Stewart : 37 points

– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 36 points

– Kawhi Leonard et Donte DiVincenzo : 35 points

– Deandre Ayton, Rajon Rondo, Andre Drummond et Bobby Portis : 34 points

– Victor Oladipo, Richaun Holmes et De’Aaron Fox : 33 points

– Nikola Vucevic et Ty Jerome : 32 points

– Kevin Love, Mikal Bridges et Kenrich Williams : 31 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Darius Garland et Lauri Markkanen : 28 points

– Thaddeus Young : 26 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro et Montrezl Harrell : 23 points

– Chris Paul et Enes Kanter : 21 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 20 points

– Dennis Schroder et Duncan Robinson : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Norman Powell et C.J. McCollum : 17 points

– Jrue Holiday et OG Anunoby : 13 points

– Khris Middleton : 12 points

– Theo Maledon et Goran Dragic : 9 points

– Aleksej Pokusevski : 8 points

– Carmelo Anthony : 2 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jerami Grant, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet : 0 point

– Gary Trent Jr. : – 9 points

# programme de ce soir

  • Magic-Pacers
  • Celtics-Wolves
  • Knicks-Grizzlies
  • Hawks-Bulls
  • Pelicans-Sixers
  • Bucks-Hornets
  • Nuggets-Spurs
  • Warriors-Wizards
  • Clippers-Rockets
