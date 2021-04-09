TrashTalk Fantasy League : disons que Chris Boucher a pris les Bulls et qu’il en a fait de la chair à saucisse

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Chris Boucher : 68 points
– Paul George : 56 points
– Jimmy Butler : 55 points
– Rudy Gobert : 50 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 49 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 48 points
– Pascal Siakam : 45 points
– Collin Sexton : 43 points
– Luka Doncic et Cory Joseph : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Zach LaVine : 39 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 38 points
– Devin Booker, Taurean Prince et Isaiah Stewart : 37 points
– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 36 points
– Kawhi Leonard et Donte DiVincenzo : 35 points
– Deandre Ayton, Rajon Rondo, Andre Drummond et Bobby Portis : 34 points
– Victor Oladipo, Richaun Holmes et De’Aaron Fox : 33 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Ty Jerome : 32 points
– Kevin Love, Mikal Bridges et Kenrich Williams : 31 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Darius Garland et Lauri Markkanen : 28 points
– Thaddeus Young : 26 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro et Montrezl Harrell : 23 points
– Chris Paul et Enes Kanter : 21 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 20 points
– Dennis Schroder et Duncan Robinson : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Norman Powell et C.J. McCollum : 17 points
– Jrue Holiday et OG Anunoby : 13 points
– Khris Middleton : 12 points
– Theo Maledon et Goran Dragic : 9 points
– Aleksej Pokusevski : 8 points
– Carmelo Anthony : 2 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jerami Grant, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet : 0 point
– Gary Trent Jr. : – 9 points
# programme de ce soir
- Magic-Pacers
- Celtics-Wolves
- Knicks-Grizzlies
- Hawks-Bulls
- Pelicans-Sixers
- Bucks-Hornets
- Nuggets-Spurs
- Warriors-Wizards
- Clippers-Rockets