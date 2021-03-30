Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : James Harden est une valeur bien plus sûre que la limonette

Par
Publié le
James Harden

Limonette, limonette !

 source : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Russell Westbrook : 74 points

– James Harden : 66 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 58 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns, Jonas Valanciunas et Jayson Tatum : 53 points

– Richaun Holmes : 51 points

– Rudy Gobert : 49 points

– Jimmy Butler et Giannis Antetokounmpo : 46 points

– Bam Adebayo : 45 points

– Zion Williamson : 44 points

– Malcolm Brogdon et Stephen Curry : 42 points

– Kelly Olynyk et Jrue Holiday : 41 points

– Kyrie Irving, Dejounte Murray et Hamidou Diallo : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Nikola Vucevic : 39 points

– Kristaps Porzingis et Marcus Morris : 38 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 37 points

– Brandon Ingram et Jakob Poeltl : 36 points

– Luka Doncic, De’Anthony Melton, Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura et Josh Hart : 35 points

– Cory Joseph et Kawhi Leonard : 34 points

– Saddiq Bey, Andrew Wiggins et Mike Conley : 33 points

– Jae’Sean Tate : 32 points

– Saben Lee : 31 points

– OG Anunoby et Desmond Bane : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– DeMar DeRozan : 27 points

– Kemba Walker, Kelly Oubre Jr. et Draymond Green : 26 points

Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards et Tyrese Haliburton : 25 points

– Julius Randle et James Wiseman : 24 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Myles Turner, Lauri Markkanen Collin Sexton et Tyler Herro : 22 points

– Gary Trent Jr. : 21 points

– Pascal Siakam : 20 points

Ja Morant : 19 points

– Fred VanVleet : 18 points

– Khris Middleton : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Duncan Robinson : 15 points

– Immanuel Quickley : 14 points

– John Wall : 13 points

– Kyle Lowry et Blake Griffin : 12 points

– Caris LeVert : 8 points

– R.J. Barrett et Zach LaVine : 5 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 4 points

– Goran Dragic : 3 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 2 points

– Bradley Beal, Jaylen Brown, Victor Oladipo, Jarrett Allen, LaMarcus Aldridge, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, Malik Beasley et D’Angelo Russell : 0 point

– Evan Fournier : – 10 points

# programme de ce soir

  • Wizards-Hornets
  • Nuggets-Sixers
  • Clippers-Magic
  • Suns-Hawks
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top