Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Damian Lillard et Luka Doncic vous proposent de très bons toasts à la carotte pour le réveillon

Par
Publié le

Nicolas Batum est un meilleur basketteur que Damian Lillard, c’est la TTFL qui le dit.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jaylen Brown : 65 points

– Kevin Durant : 57 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 53 points

– Kawhi Leonard : 50 points

– Dejounte Murray : 49 points

– Bam Adebayo et Trae Young : 48 points

– John Collins : 47 points

– LaMelo Ball : 46 points

– Miles Bridges : 44 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 43 points

– Paul George : 41 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

Tyler Herro : 39 points

– LeBron James : 38 points

– Joe Harris : 37 points

– C.J. McCollum : 36 points

– Anthony Davis : 35 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 34 points

– Jarrett Allen et Goran Dragic : 33 points

– Wesley Matthews : 32 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 31 points

– Gorgui Dieng : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Carmelo Anthony : 28 points

– Jayson Tatum et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 26 points

– Kyrie Irving : 24 points

# C’est quand même pas terrible

– Damian Lillard : 23 points

– Serge Ibaka, Montrezl Harrell et Lou Williams : 21 points

– Marcus Smart et Terry Rozier : 20 points

– Jrue Holiday : 19 points

– Clint Capela : 18 points

– Bobby Portis : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Duncan Robinson : 15 points

– Caris LeVert : 14 points

– Devonte’ Graham : 13 points

– Brook Lopez, Luka Doncic, Khris Middleton et Dillon Brooks : 12 points

– Brandon Clarke et Kyle Kuzma : 10 points

– Gordon Hayward et Danilo Gallinari : 9 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 7 points

– Rajon Rondo : 3 points

– Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker et Ja Morant : 0 point

– Josh Richardson : – 2 points

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Pacers-Cavs
  • Wizards-Bulls
  • Magic-Sixers
  • Rockets-Kings
  • Raptors-Knicks
  • Thunder-Pelicans
  • Jazz-Suns
Related Items:, , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Recommandé pour vous


To Top