TrashTalk Fantasy League : Damian Lillard et Luka Doncic vous proposent de très bons toasts à la carotte pour le réveillon

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jaylen Brown : 65 points
– Kevin Durant : 57 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 53 points
– Kawhi Leonard : 50 points
– Dejounte Murray : 49 points
– Bam Adebayo et Trae Young : 48 points
– John Collins : 47 points
– LaMelo Ball : 46 points
– Miles Bridges : 44 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 43 points
– Paul George : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Tyler Herro : 39 points
– LeBron James : 38 points
– Joe Harris : 37 points
– C.J. McCollum : 36 points
– Anthony Davis : 35 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 34 points
– Jarrett Allen et Goran Dragic : 33 points
– Wesley Matthews : 32 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 31 points
– Gorgui Dieng : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Carmelo Anthony : 28 points
– Jayson Tatum et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 26 points
– Kyrie Irving : 24 points
# C’est quand même pas terrible
– Damian Lillard : 23 points
– Serge Ibaka, Montrezl Harrell et Lou Williams : 21 points
– Marcus Smart et Terry Rozier : 20 points
– Jrue Holiday : 19 points
– Clint Capela : 18 points
– Bobby Portis : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Duncan Robinson : 15 points
– Caris LeVert : 14 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 13 points
– Brook Lopez, Luka Doncic, Khris Middleton et Dillon Brooks : 12 points
– Brandon Clarke et Kyle Kuzma : 10 points
– Gordon Hayward et Danilo Gallinari : 9 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 7 points
– Rajon Rondo : 3 points
– Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker et Ja Morant : 0 point
– Josh Richardson : – 2 points
# Le programme de ce soir
- Pacers-Cavs
- Wizards-Bulls
- Magic-Sixers
- Rockets-Kings
- Raptors-Knicks
- Thunder-Pelicans
- Jazz-Suns