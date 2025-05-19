Knicks – Pacers, Thunder – Wolves : dates, horaires, le programme complet des Finales de Conférence !
Le 19 mai 2025 à 09:29 par Giovanni Marriette
Hier soir le Thunder a foudroyé les Nuggets dans un Game 7 qui n’aura finalement duré que dix minutes. OKC affrontera donc les Wolves en Finales de Conférence, alors qu’à l’Est les Knicks défieront les Pacers dans une série qui sent bon les années 90 et la grosse castagne. Envoyez le programme complet, pour ne rien rater de ce poulet !
New York Knicks (3) – Indiana Pacers (4) :
- Game 1 : New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers, dans la nuit du mercredi 21 au jeudi 22 mai, à 2h
- Game 2 : New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers, dans la nuit du vendredi 23 au samedi 24 mai, à 2h
- Game 3 : Indiana Pacers – New York Knicks, dans la nuit du dimanche 25 au lundi 26 mai, à 2h
- Game 4 : Indiana Pacers – New York Knicks, dans la nuit du mardi 27 au mercredi 28 mai, à 2h
- Game 5* : New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers, dans la nuit du jeudi 29 au vendredi 30 mai, à 2h
- Game 6* : Indiana Pacers – New York Knicks, dans la nuit du samedi 31 mai au dimanche 1er juin, à 2h
- Game 7* : New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers, dans la nuit du lundi 2 au mardi 3 juin, à 2h
*Si nécessaire
Oklahoma City Thunder (1) – Minnesota Timberwolves (6) :
- Game 1 : Oklahoma City Thunder – Minnesota Timberwolves, dans la nuit du mardi 20 au mercredi 21 mai, à 3h30
- Game 2 : Oklahoma City Thunder – Minnesota Timberwolves, dans la nuit du jeudi 22 au vendredi 23 mai, à 3h30
- Game 3 : Minnesota Timberwolves – Oklahoma City Thunder, dans la nuit du samedi 24 au dimanche 25 mai, à 3h30
- Game 4 : Minnesota Timberwolves – Oklahoma City Thunder, dans la nuit du lundi 26 au mardi 27 mai, à 3h30
- Game 5* : Oklahoma City Thunder – Minnesota Timberwolves, dans la nuit du mercredi 28 au jeudi 29 mai, à 3h30
- Game 6* : Minnesota Timberwolves – Oklahoma City Thunder, dans la nuit du vendredi 30 au samedi 31 mai, à 3h30
- Game 7* : Oklahoma City Thunder – Minnesota Timberwolves, dans la nuit du dimanche 1er au lundi 2 juin, à 3h30
*Si nécessaire
Repos ce soir, puis on enchaine pour deux semaines de folie !
