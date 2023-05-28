TrashTalk Actu NBA & Basket au quotidien
TrashTalk Fantasy League : vous êtes nombreux à avoir misé sur Al Horford, quelle idée pourrie

Le 28 mai 2023 à 08:17 par Giovanni Marriette

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :

– Jayson Tatum : 49 pts
– Jaylen Brown : 41 pts
– Caleb Martin : 41 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 41 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/bMNHhcdxxI

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 28, 2023

# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

#TTFL Final Scores BOS @ MIA #NBA pic.twitter.com/63ST2kBlLm

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 28, 2023

# LES POPULAR PICKS

#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores

➡️ Round #03 | Pick #10

📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 18.53 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/UYPqtsUVo0

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 28, 2023

