TrashTalk Actu NBA & Basket au quotidien
Calendrier NBA
News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : des petits malins ont tenté Dennis Schroder ? Ils n’auraient pas du

Le 19 mai 2023 à 05:34 par Giovanni Marriette

Dennis Schröder 19 novembre 2020
Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :

– Jamal Murray : 57 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 48 pts
– LeBron James : 41 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/xKGFa7zIGo

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 19, 2023

# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

#TTFL Top 30

➡️ Round #03 | Pick #03#NBA pic.twitter.com/UXHLM9zanD

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 19, 2023

# LES SCORES DES POPULAR PICKS 

#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores

➡️ Round #03 | Pick #03

📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 25.26 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/I4DlzDEhCt

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 19, 2023

# LE MATCH DE CE SOIR

  • 2h30 : Celtics – Heat (Game 2, Finales de Conférence Ouest)
Tags : Dennis Schröder, TrashTalk Fantasy League, TTFL

Recommandé pour vous

Encart Home Page Guide des Playoffs NBA 2023