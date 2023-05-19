TrashTalk Fantasy League : des petits malins ont tenté Dennis Schroder ? Ils n’auraient pas du
Le 19 mai 2023 à 05:34 par Giovanni Marriette
C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jamal Murray : 57 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 48 pts
– LeBron James : 41 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/xKGFa7zIGo
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 19, 2023
# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #03 | Pick #03#NBA pic.twitter.com/UXHLM9zanD
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 19, 2023
# LES SCORES DES POPULAR PICKS
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #03 | Pick #03
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 25.26 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/I4DlzDEhCt
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 19, 2023
# LE MATCH DE CE SOIR
- 2h30 : Celtics – Heat (Game 2, Finales de Conférence Ouest)