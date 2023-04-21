C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
- Devin Booker : 71 points
- Norman Powell : 59 points
- Stephen Curry : 52 points
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Final Scores PHI @ BKN #NBA pic.twitter.com/b4ACXhZgRg
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 21, 2023
#TTFL Final Scores SAC @ GSW #NBA pic.twitter.com/dTFFVcZ1BD
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 21, 2023
#TTFL Final Scores PHX @ LAC #NBA pic.twitter.com/Ccq26ehkOF
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 21, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Découvrez les popular picks de la nuit ! #TTFL #popularPicks pic.twitter.com/tSuhfRBx5w
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 20, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Hawks – Celtics
- 2h30 : Knicks – Cavs
- 3h30 : Wolves – Nuggets