TrashTalk Fantasy League : 0,9% de picks Norman Powell, soit autant de petits génies au nez fin

TrashTalk Fantasy League 16 janvier 2020

Il fallait y penser, et il fallait oser. GG !

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

  • Devin Booker : 71 points
  • Norman Powell : 59 points
  • Stephen Curry : 52 points

# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h : Hawks – Celtics
  • 2h30 : Knicks – Cavs
  • 3h30 : Wolves – Nuggets
