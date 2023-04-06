C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Immanuel Quickley : 60 pts
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 59 pts
– Herbert Jones : 56 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/TWy3qz2d3S
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 6, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #25 | Pick #160#NBA pic.twitter.com/Xf1MQvqoC0
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 6, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #25 | Pick #160
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 31.83 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/rFIPsM0u5n
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 6, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Magic – Cavs
- 1h30 : Sixers – Heat
- 2h : Spurs – Blazers
- 3h : Jazz – Thunder
- 4h : Suns – Nuggets