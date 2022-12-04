C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Anfernee Simons : 62 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 58 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 55 points
– Pascal Siakam : 54 points
– OG Anunoby : 51 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Luka Doncic : 48 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 47 points
– Jerami Grant : 46 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 41 points
– Stephen Curry, D’Angelo Russell, Josh Giddey : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Scottie Barnes : 39 points
– Lauri Markkanen : 37 points
– Jarred Vanderbilt : 36 points
– Ivica Zubac, Naz Reid, : 35 points
– Keegan Murray : 34 points
– Julius Randle : 33 points
– Anthony Edwards, Mason Plumlee, Jusuf Nurkic, Terrence Ross, Kelly Olynyk : 32 points
– Jordan Poole, Spencer Dinwiddie, Immanuel Quickley, Bol Bol : 31 points
– Bobby Portis, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Brook Lopez : 28 points
– R.J. Barrett, Kelly Oubre Jr. : 24 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 21 points
– De’Aaron Fox, Jordan Clarkson, Alperen Sengun : 20 points
– Fred VanVleet : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jalen Brunson : 15 points
– Rudy Gobert : 11 points
– Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner : 9 points
– Draymond Green : 8 points
– Jalen Green : 5 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Klay Thompson, Jrue Holiday, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard : 0 point
– Gary Trent Jr. : -3 points
– Reggie Jackson : -9 points
# Programme de ce soir
- 21h30 : Pelicans – Nuggets
- 22h : Spurs – Suns
- 0h : Wizards – Lakers
- 0h : Pistons – Grizzlies
- 0h : Kings – Bulls
- 0h : Knicks – Cavaliers
- 0h : Nets – Celtics
- 3h : Blazers – Pacers