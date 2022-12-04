Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Giannis Antetokounmpo a pris un jour off, merci de prévenir la prochaine fois

Par
Publié le
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks TrashTalk Fantasy League 4 décembre 2022

Giannis en civil, les joueurs de TTFL en PLS.

Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Anfernee Simons : 62 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 58 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 55 points

– Pascal Siakam : 54 points

– OG Anunoby : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Luka Doncic : 48 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 47 points

– Jerami Grant : 46 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 41 points

– Stephen Curry, D’Angelo Russell, Josh Giddey : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Scottie Barnes : 39 points

– Lauri Markkanen : 37 points

– Jarred Vanderbilt : 36 points

– Ivica Zubac, Naz Reid,  : 35 points

– Keegan Murray : 34 points

– Julius Randle : 33 points

– Anthony Edwards, Mason Plumlee, Jusuf Nurkic, Terrence Ross, Kelly Olynyk : 32 points

– Jordan Poole, Spencer Dinwiddie, Immanuel Quickley, Bol Bol : 31 points

– Bobby Portis, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Brook Lopez : 28 points

– R.J. Barrett, Kelly Oubre Jr. : 24 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 21 points

– De’Aaron Fox, Jordan Clarkson, Alperen Sengun : 20 points

– Fred VanVleet : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Jalen Brunson : 15 points

– Rudy Gobert : 11 points

– Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner : 9 points

– Draymond Green : 8 points

– Jalen Green : 5 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Klay Thompson, Jrue Holiday, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard : 0 point

– Gary Trent Jr. : -3 points

– Reggie Jackson : -9 points

# Programme de ce soir

  • 21h30 : Pelicans – Nuggets
  • 22h : Spurs – Suns
  • 0h : Wizards – Lakers
  • 0h : Pistons – Grizzlies
  • 0h : Kings – Bulls
  • 0h : Knicks – Cavaliers
  • 0h : Nets – Celtics
  • 3h : Blazers – Pacers
