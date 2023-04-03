C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Anthony Davis : 70 pts
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 65 pts
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 62 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/mTz6mWNaGe
# LES 30 MEILLURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #24 | Pick #158#NBA pic.twitter.com/A6Z3ikI1Uk
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #24 | Pick #158
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 38.02 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/nxMl5nBrOh
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
Pas de matchs cette nuit !