C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
– Bradley Beal : 68 pts
– Anthony Davis : 65 pts
– Fred VanVleet : 56 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/9ldwzgcdeW
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 0h30 : Cavaliers – Sixers
- 0h30 : Heat – Grizzlies
- 1h : Bulls – Kings
- 1h : Houston – Lakers
- 1h : Wolves – Celtics
- 1h30 : Spurs – Mavericks
- 3h : Clippers – Warriors