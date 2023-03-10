C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jabari Smith Jr. : 53 pts
– Domantas Sabonis : 52 pts
– Bobby Portis : 51 pts
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #21 | Pick #134
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #21 | Pick #134
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 36.92 pts
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Wizards – Hawks
- 1h : Sixers – Blazers
- 2h : Wolves – Nets
- 2h : Heat – Cavs
- 2h : Spurs – Nuggets
- 4h30 : Lakers – Raptors