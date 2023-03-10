Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : la bulle pour Giannis Antetokounmpo, le réveil de certains va piquer fort

Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks 12 décembre 2022

Giannis n’était sur le canap’ cette nuit mais il n’était sur le terrain non plus.

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h : Wizards – Hawks
  • 1h : Sixers – Blazers
  • 2h : Wolves – Nets
  • 2h : Heat – Cavs
  • 2h : Spurs – Nuggets
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Raptors
