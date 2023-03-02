C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jayson Tatum : 72 pts
– Jalen Brunson : 67 pts
– Zach LaVine : 60 pts
– Brandon Ingram : 60 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/KrbPWY47mR
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 2, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #20 | Pick #126#NBA pic.twitter.com/cV6F3sdFyj
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 2, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #20 | Pick #126
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 40.44 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/96sYUVSbSB
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 2, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Wizards – Raptors
- 1h30 : Mavericks – Sixers
- 2h30 : Spurs – Pacers
- 4h : Warriors – Clippers