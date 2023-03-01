C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Ja Morant : 61 pts
– Luka Doncic : 57 pts
– Harrison Barnes : 54 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/PcDTxcNVmu
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 1, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #20 | Pick #125#NBA pic.twitter.com/gFmEny7i1Y
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 1, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #20 | Pick #125
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 36.28 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/muBR9irrVa
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 1, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Hornets – Suns
- 1h : Pistons – Bulls
- 1h30 : Knicks – Nets
- 1h30 : Heat – Sixers
- 1h30 : Celtics – Cavaliers
- 2h : Bucks – Magic
- 2h : Thunder – Lakers
- 2h : Rockets – Grizzlies
- 4h : Blazers – Pelicans