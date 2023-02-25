C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Kawhi Leonard : 74 pts
– De'Aaron Fox : 69 pts
– Klay Thompson : 66 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/feww1LiV0d
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 25, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #19 | Pick #121#NBA pic.twitter.com/eTy9YhBXSO
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 25, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #19 | Pick #121
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 34.01 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/8iHkX2nN9W
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 25, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 18h : Pistons – Raptors
- 1h : Magic – Pacers
- 1h : Hornets – Heat
- 1h30 : Knicks – Pelicans
- 2h : Grizzlies – Nuggets
- 2h30 : Sixers – Celtics
- 3h : Jazz – Spurs