C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Thomas Bryant : 56 pts
– DeMar DeRozan : 54 pts
– Luka Doncic : 52 pts
– LeBron James : 52 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/OQHceJzor8
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
Deck #12 | Pick #79
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 21h : Pistons – Sixers
- 21h30 : Raptors – Blazers
- 23h : Pacers – Hornets
- 0h : Heat – Nets
- oh : Grizzlies – Jazz
- 1h : Rockets – Wolves
- 1h : Thunder – Mavericks
- 2h : Suns – Cavaliers
- 3h : Clippers – Hawks