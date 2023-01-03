Tout simplement injouable cette nuit face aux Chicago Bulls, l’arrière de Cleveland Donovan Mitchell est entré dans la légende en scorant… 71 points avec 11 passes décisives. Une performance absolument all-time qui a enflammé Twitter, où de nombreux joueurs NBA ont réagi à l’exploit de Spida. Compilation.
71!???? @spidadmitchell you’re a BAD MAN!!!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 3, 2023
“71!???? @spidadmitchell tu es un SACRE GARS!!!”
71 Is Crazy 😵💫😵💫😵💫 @spidadmitchell
— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) January 3, 2023
“71 c’est fou”
@spidadmitchell You Sir Are An ANIMAL 💀😮💨
— Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 3, 2023
“@spidadmitchell Mister Tu Es Un ANIMAL”
71 is crazy 🤯
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) January 3, 2023
“71 c’est fou”
70?! Omg @spidadmitchell
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) January 3, 2023
“70?! Omg”
🕷️🕷️🕷️
— Mike Conley (@mconley11) January 3, 2023
🔥🔥🔥 @spidadmitchell straight fire!! 71 points!! 😱😱
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 3, 2023
“@spidadmitchell en feu!! 71 points!!”
71 D Mitch!!!!!
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 3, 2023
🕷️ you're INSANE!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 3, 2023
“Tu es INCROYABLE!!!!!”
Haha, Heck of a Night GODBODY
🤞🏾♾ https://t.co/Nn46It7u04
— Hélà (@KyrieIrving) January 3, 2023
“Sacrée soirée GODBODY”
— Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) January 3, 2023
71 killa??? Come on D Mitch
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2023
“71 ??? T’es pas sérieux D Mitch”
71….Donny a certified bucket
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 3, 2023
“71…. Donny est un scoreur certifié”