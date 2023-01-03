News NBA

Les réactions des joueurs NBA après la performance légendaire de Donovan Mitchell (71 points, 11 passes)

Spida a enflammé Twitter !

Tout simplement injouable cette nuit face aux Chicago Bulls, l’arrière de Cleveland Donovan Mitchell est entré dans la légende en scorant… 71 points avec 11 passes décisives. Une performance absolument all-time qui a enflammé Twitter, où de nombreux joueurs NBA ont réagi à l’exploit de Spida. Compilation.

“71!???? @spidadmitchell tu es un SACRE GARS!!!”

“71 c’est fou”

“@spidadmitchell Mister Tu Es Un ANIMAL”

“70?! Omg”

“@spidadmitchell en feu!! 71 points!!”

“Tu es INCROYABLE!!!!!”

“Sacrée soirée GODBODY”

“71 ??? T’es pas sérieux D Mitch”

“71…. Donny est un scoreur certifié”

