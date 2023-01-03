Tout simplement injouable cette nuit face aux Chicago Bulls, l’arrière de Cleveland Donovan Mitchell est entré dans la légende en scorant… 71 points avec 11 passes décisives. Une performance absolument all-time qui a enflammé Twitter, où de nombreux joueurs NBA ont réagi à l’exploit de Spida. Compilation.

