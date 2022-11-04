C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 62 points
– Stephen Curry : 56 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Aaron Gordon : 48 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Nikola Jokic : 39 points
– Jalen Suggs : 37 points
– Chuma Okeke : 36 points
– Kevon Looney : 34 points
– Jamal Murray, Bruce Brown : 32 points
– Klay Thompson : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Paolo Banchero : 27 points
– Franz Wagner : 26 points
– Wendell Carter Jr. : 25 points
– R.J. Hampton : 24 points
– Draymond Green, Luguentz Dort : 23 points
– Josh Giddey : 19 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Michael Porter Jr. : 16 points
– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 15 points
– Bol Bol : 13 points
– James Wiseman : 6 points
– Jordan Poole : 5 points
– Ousmane Dieng : 3 points
– Mo Bamba : 1 point
– Cole Anthony : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Pistons – Cavaliers
- 0h : Sixers – Knicks
- 0h : Pacers – Heat
- 0h : Wizards – Nets
- 0h30 : Celtics – Bulls
- 1h : Spurs – Clippers
- 1h : Grizzlies – Hornets
- 1h30 : Mavs – Raptors
- 1h30 : Pelicans – Warriors
- 3h : Wolves – Bucks
- 3h : Suns – Blazers
- 3h30 : Lakers – Jazz