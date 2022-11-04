Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : best pick pour Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dans une défaite du Thunder, ah les souvenirs…

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 22 septembre 2022

SGA est une valeur sûre en TTFL sur ce début de saison.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 62 points

– Stephen Curry : 56 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Aaron Gordon : 48 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Nikola Jokic : 39 points

– Jalen Suggs : 37 points

– Chuma Okeke : 36 points

– Kevon Looney : 34 points

– Jamal Murray, Bruce Brown : 32 points

– Klay Thompson : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Paolo Banchero : 27 points

– Franz Wagner : 26 points

– Wendell Carter Jr. : 25 points

– R.J. Hampton : 24 points

– Draymond Green, Luguentz Dort : 23 points

– Josh Giddey : 19 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Michael Porter Jr. : 16 points

– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 15 points

– Bol Bol : 13 points

– James Wiseman : 6 points

– Jordan Poole : 5 points

– Ousmane Dieng : 3 points

– Mo Bamba : 1 point

– Cole Anthony : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Pistons – Cavaliers
  • 0h : Sixers – Knicks
  • 0h : Pacers – Heat
  • 0h : Wizards – Nets
  • 0h30 : Celtics – Bulls
  • 1h : Spurs – Clippers
  • 1h : Grizzlies – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Mavs – Raptors
  • 1h30 : Pelicans – Warriors
  • 3h : Wolves – Bucks
  • 3h : Suns – Blazers
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Jazz
