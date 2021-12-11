Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fait 12, c’est marrant quand on l’a pas

Les Douze Coups de Gilgie.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 79 points

– LeBron James : 57 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– De’Aaron Fox : 49 points

– Jarrett Allen et Kevin Durant : 46 points

– Trae Young : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Brandon Ingram, Luka Doncic et Miles Bridges : 39 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 34 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 33 points

– John Collins : 32 points

– Rudy Gobert et Miles Bridges : 31 points

– Julius Randle : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– James Harden : 28 points

– Khris Middleton : 27 points

– Chris Paul : 26 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 23 points

– Jayson Tatum et Darius Garland : 21 points

– Pascal Siakam : 20 points

– Russell Westbrook : 19 points

# Les belles carottes

– Cade Cunningham : 13 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 12 points

– Jerami Grant : 11 points

– Anthony Edwards : 8 points

Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, LaMelo Ball et Anthony Davis : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 21h30 : Clippers – Magic
  • 1h : Wizards – Jazz
  • 2h : Heat – Bulls
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Rockets
  • 2h : Cavaliers – Kings
  • 2h : Sixers – Warriors
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Nuggets
