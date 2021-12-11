TrashTalk Fantasy League : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fait 12, c’est marrant quand on l’a pas

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 79 points
– LeBron James : 57 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– De’Aaron Fox : 49 points
– Jarrett Allen et Kevin Durant : 46 points
– Trae Young : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Brandon Ingram, Luka Doncic et Miles Bridges : 39 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 34 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 33 points
– John Collins : 32 points
– Rudy Gobert et Miles Bridges : 31 points
– Julius Randle : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– James Harden : 28 points
– Khris Middleton : 27 points
– Chris Paul : 26 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 23 points
– Jayson Tatum et Darius Garland : 21 points
– Pascal Siakam : 20 points
– Russell Westbrook : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– Cade Cunningham : 13 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 12 points
– Jerami Grant : 11 points
– Anthony Edwards : 8 points
– Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, LaMelo Ball et Anthony Davis : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 21h30 : Clippers – Magic
- 1h : Wizards – Jazz
- 2h : Heat – Bulls
- 2h : Grizzlies – Rockets
- 2h : Cavaliers – Kings
- 2h : Sixers – Warriors
- 2h30 : Spurs – Nuggets
- 2h30 : Heat – Bulls